FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County Schools is planning to return to in-person learning in January.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder announced Friday in a letter to families that K-12 students will return to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 11, after completing eLearning Jan. 5-8.
“We will continue to pivot e-Learning, postpone events, and make additional mitigation changes when they become necessary,” Snyder said in the letter. “Public safety will be our guide. However, if everyone does their part, we hope to put together a spring semester which will turn out more satisfying than the fall.”
Starting in late November, NAFC finished the first semester with virtual learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Upon returning to in-person learning in January, students in grades 7-12 will continue with the hybrid A/B schedule, Snyder said, and in-person instruction will continue daily at Prosser Career Education Center. Parents can continue to choose between virtual and in-person learning paths.
Snyder said how the school year finishes will “depend on our ability to work together as a community for the benefit of the kids as well as the magnitude of virus spread.”
Preschool students at the Children’s Academy Early Learning Center will remain in-person Jan. 5-8, along with K-12 students in the intense intervention program.
Middle school extracurricular activities will resume Jan. 11, and community use of NAFC facilities will resume Feb. 8.
Snyder said if the community maintains masking, social distancing and hand-washing, and gets the vaccine when available, “a renewed sense of hope may return."
“If we all do our part, I’m hoping our 4th quarter (or after spring break), we can return to something closer to a ‘normal’ school experience,” he wrote. “Our students need that. Our staff needs that. And, our community needs that.”
On Thursday, Clarksville Community Schools also announced its plans for returning to school in the second semester. The district will return to in-person learning Jan. 4, Superintendent Tina Bennett said in a letter to families.
"This decision was made after consultation with the Clark County Health Department and adheres to the updated guidance from the Indiana Department of Health," Bennett said. "We will continue communication with the health department throughout Winter Break."
Bennett said parents will be notified if there are any changes affecting the start of school.
"Our COVID-19 reopening plan will continue to be followed when students return to campus," she said. "Facial coverings will be required, social distancing will be in place, and students will be asked to practice good hand hygiene."
She asks that families continue health screenings at home and keep students at home if they have COVID-like symptoms, have a pending COVID-19 test, or if someone in the household has a pending test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.