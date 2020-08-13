NEW ALBANY — Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at two New Albany elementary schools since returning to school, according to New Albany-Floyd County Superintendent Brad Snyder.
The district has confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at Green Valley Elementary and two positive cases at Fairmont Elementary. The New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. returned to school this Wednesday.
Snyder said the individuals who tested positive came into school Wednesday while they had pending COVID-19 tests.
The district learned about the positive case at Green Valley during school Wednesday — the person was isolated and sent home, and one class will be switch to eLearning until Monday. Snyder said the district immediately notified those who were in close contact with the individual so they can quarantine.
The district learned about the two Fairmont COVID-19 cases Wednesday evening. The first and third grade classes were switched to eLearning until Monday, and contact tracing is ongoing.
"I think our plan has worked effectively to mitigate [exposure] in both cases," Snyder said. "Because of social distancing, masking measures and seating charts, we have been able to move pretty swiftly to limit exposure — I don't think there's any doubt that we have. It's also disappointing that people have come into a public place while waiting for results."
This story will be updated.
