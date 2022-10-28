When I joined the Air Force at 19, shortly after I arrived at my first duty station in Limestone, Maine, way, way up North, two miles from the Canadian border where it snows — a lot — I bought a pair of navy blue ski overalls.
The truth is, I neither knew how to ski nor had any desire to learn. However, I thought if I had a cute ski outfit on hand, invitations to ski would surely follow, and with them, a full and satisfying social life — a changed life.
Which didn’t happen.
The one time I did go skiing, I had a terrible time. I went with a group of people who had been skiing since before they were even conceived and I screamed on the chairlift ride up the mountain. Then, what should have taken 20 minutes for even the most remedial skier to get to the bottom, took me two hours. No one ever asked me to go skiing ever again. Thank you, Jesus.
Years ago, marketing professors at the University of Missouri conducted a study that looked at people in debt and the common, powerfully motivating beliefs that their purchases will change their lives, that their stuff would make them better people, that people would like them more, it would make them more fun. That it would fill up their emptiness.
One man said he wanted a mountain bike so it would make him appear more adventurous and interesting. “A cyclist may need a new bike, but a new bike does not make a cyclist,” the researchers wrote. “You can’t buy personal transformation in a store.”
Most of us know this, or at least that’s what we would say if asked, but how many truly believe it? It comes down to the lie that an inanimate object, a substance that can be consumed, a political ideology, even an earthly relationship, is enough to give a person genuine meaning and worth and identity.
I recognize the lie, yet I’m continually looking to anything other than Jesus to satisfy the cravings in my soul, which drives me deeper and deeper into debt, not necessarily financially, but spiritually.
The thing is, whatever it is that we think brings us life, whatever we think we can’t live without, that if it was taken away from us we wouldn’t want to go on living, whatever is more important than God, is our god. And God says, “You shall have no other gods” (Exodus 20:5).
The late Corrie ten Boom once said, “I’ve learned that we must hold everything loosely, because when I grip (something) tightly, it hurts when the Father pries my fingers loose and takes it from me.”
Last month when Hurricane Ian seemed to be heading straight for my part of Florida, I seriously questioned what would happen if I had to leave my house and everything in it. What would I take with me?
I have two closets full of clothes. I really love my leather couch. I’ve got tons of books and a few pieces of furniture that I’ve had for more than 30 years. We just got new flooring!
But I’ve given it a lot of thought and I knew that I would take my husband, our two cats, our important papers and our memories. Everything else can be replaced, and even if it can’t be, even if a hurricane blows my house away, God promises that he will never leave me nor forsake me.
In the end, that’s all that I truly need and what my soul truly wants.
