Nancy Kennedy

A week or so ago, I read about a megachurch in Texas that had been blasted on social media after a video of a rehearsal for its upcoming Christmas extravaganza production went viral.
The video showed performers at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, suspended from cables and beating drums in unison while gliding through the air, the name “Jesus” in bright white letters projected onto a giant screen and blue, green and purple lights flashing all around.
The production of “The Gift of Christmas” reportedly has a 1,000-member cast and choir, flying angels, a live orchestra and live animals.
It reminded me of a Christmas Eve service my husband and I went to eight or so years ago.
When we walked into the church we were met with people holding out trays of chocolate-dipped, oversized marshmallows.
Then, as we entered the sanctuary that was all decked out with a strobe light, disco ball and huge, red, triangular trees and found a seat, out came a robot.
The service began with a 4-foot-tall, voice-activated robot onstage with the pastor, performing tricks: “Go forward.” “Go backward.” “Dance.”
The robot was to be raffled off to some lucky person at the end of the service.
The pastor gave a message, but it was lost in all the flashy, clever videos, the loud music with synchronized lighting – and a bug-eyed robot.
Whenever we pass the “robot church,” which we do on occasion, my husband says I start growling.
“Why can’t we just have Jesus?” I lamented to him once. “Isn’t he enough?”
When did Christmas church programs become extravaganzas with flying drummers and dancing robots?
Christian writer Karen Beatty wrote in a 2015 Christianity Today article that, in our eagerness to attract people to the story of the birth of our Savior with flashing lights and disco balls, we forget that his birth is really about poverty and simplicity.
It’s about the Son of God leaving eternity and coming to Earth, humbling himself, choosing to be poor.
“God does not enter our world donning bells and whistles, hoping to compete with Luke Skywalker or ‘Love Actually’ reruns … Instead, he waits for our eyes to adjust to the dim light from the manger, to come and see, to behold – and to truly celebrate,” Beatty wrote.
It really is that simple, to come to the quiet, to the roughness and dustiness of the manger, the smell of the nearby sheep and shepherds, to come and be still and behold the beauty of the poverty of Christ on our behalf.
“Though he was rich, for our sake he became poor, so that we, through his poverty, might become spiritually rich,” wrote the Apostle Paul (2 Corinthians 8:9).
I remember reading a comment on a Christianity Today message board: “We don’t need gimmicks; we need the gospel.”
As Christians we believe: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
The simple gospel is the good news that we can be forgiven and made whole and healed, restored and reconciled to God and to each other because Jesus came to save sinners.
We don’t need glitz. We just need grace, and maybe a chocolate-dipped marshmallow every once in a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.