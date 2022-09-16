Nancy Kennedy

The other day I realized I was addicted. Again. The power had gone out during a storm and I couldn’t watch the news on TV or get the news on my laptop or even my phone and I became terribly agitated.
“How will I know if the world blows up?” I thought, even though it had only been a few minutes. That’s when I realized how many times a day — too many to count — I check the up-to-the-moment headlines and get agitated when there’s no new news.
Years ago, I used to be addicted to making bead bracelets, and I went through a pretty heavy maple syrup and waffles addiction about a decade ago.
Back in 2000 I wrote a book about idolatry, which sounds like pagans dancing around carved wooden poles, but it’s really about checking the news constantly or spending three-fourths of your waking hours thinking about bead bracelets or maple syrup. In my book (“Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret”), I posed the questions: What holds you? What is your greatest passion? What motivates you, captures your attention, grabs your heart? What’s the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing you think about at night?
For Christians, the correct answer, the “should be” answer, is, of course, “Jesus.” But the honest answer, at least for me, is too often “not Jesus.” I remember interviewing a woman for a story who said she sings for Jesus. She had framed embroidered scriptures all around her house and had the local Christian radio station playing. She said she never turned it off.
As she poured me a cup of coffee in a mug with a Bible verse written on it, she said, “I love Jesus best! I want to do only what he wants me to do and sing only for his glory.” I remember sipping my coffee thinking about beads and that I wanted to think about Jesus, but I just wasn’t. And yet, sometimes I’ll hear a song or read something that captures me and transports me above and beyond myself.
Sometimes, ironically often when I’m eyeball-deep in not-Jesus thoughts, God will invade my thinking and remind me that whatever it is I think I can’t live without at the moment, that even if I saturated myself with it, it still wouldn’t satisfy my soul.
One time, when I had dumped a jar of my bead bracelets out on my bed to admire, I actually said out loud: “This does not satisfy my soul!” I imagined God shaking his head and maybe calling me a beloved idiot, because that’s what we are. In Christ, we’re his beloved, but we’re still idiots, thinking that beads and maple syrup-drenched waffles and keeping up with the news of the minute or whatever the next addiction is will satisfy our souls.
But nothing does, does it? And no matter how hard I try, it won’t.
There’s a song we sometimes sing at church that goes: “All my life I had a longing for a drink from some clear spring, that I hoped would quench the burning of the thirst I felt within. “Feeding on the filth around me, ’till my strength was almost gone; longed my soul for something better, only still to hunger on. “Hallelujah! He has found me. The One my soul so long has craved! Jesus satisfies all my longings; through His blood I now am saved.”
That really is the true story of my life, the real cry of my heart. All the other stuff, the not-Jesus stuff, pales in comparison to Jesus. I need to remember that more often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.