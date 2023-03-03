Nancy Kennedy

A few weeks ago, my husband and I took a weekend vacation and on Sunday we visited a church we had been to several times before.
Their theme for the year is the kingdom of God and to “Expect the good.”
In one of the songs they sang, one I hadn’t heard before, they sang, “This is the kingdom of heaven: Ask, and he will.”
Expect the good.
Ask God, and he will.
Do they not watch the news? The senseless gun violence, the atrocities of war, our nation bitterly divided?
Expect the good.
Ask, and he will.
When I was a brand-new Christian in the 1970s, I bought a poster that had '70s-style flowers with the words of Jesus from his sermon on the mount written in the flowers’ centers:
“Ask, and you will receive. Search, and you will find. Knock, and the door will be opened for you. Everyone who asks will receive. Everyone who searches will find. And the door will be opened for everyone who knocks.”
Ask God, and he will.
The message inside the flowers continues: “Would any of you give your hungry child a stone if the child asked for bread? Would you give your child a snake if the child asked for a fish?
“As bad as you are, you still know how to give good gifts to your children.
“But your heavenly Father is even more ready to give good things to people who ask” (Luke 11:7-11).
Last week at my church, the pastor said many Christians believe their salvation is through Christ alone, but after that they’re not sure God likes them. They still think they have to work hard for God’s smile.
If you had asked me before the pastor’s message if I thought God smiled on me, I would have told you, “Absolutely, yes,” and I would have given you the theological basis for it, which I still believe.
Except, I really don’t.
I believe it in my brain, but it got stuck somewhere on the way to my heart, and it’s my heart that keeps me from asking God or “expecting the good.”
It’s not that if I ask God for a fish I think he’ll give me a snake. But what if I ask him for a pony?
What if I ask him for salvation for my elderly parents?
What if I ask him to reconcile a relationship I can’t fix between two people I love?
Does he want to do that? I know he can, but why would he just because I ask?
Expect the good.
Ask, and he will.
Will he? I don’t know.
Just now, I looked at the Sunday bulletin from the church we visited. On the cover it says, “Welcome to Grace,” which is the name of the church.
I believe in Grace. I truly do. The unearned, nonsensical, ridiculous favor of God on people who don’t deserve it.
And reading the words “Welcome to Grace” and again remembering the song, “Ask, and he will,” and the theme for the year, “Expect the good,” and I feel my heart leap just a teeny bit.
Maybe God has a pony for me. Or maybe even something I want more?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.