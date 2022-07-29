Nancy Kennedy

Lately I’ve been mentally singing a verse of scripture I learned as a new Christian:
“He hath shown thee, O man, what is good and what the Lord requires of thee: but to do justly and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” That’s from Micah 6:8.
The Amplified Version says: “to be just, and to love and to diligently practice kindness and compassion and to walk humbly with your God, setting aside any overblown sense of importance or self-righteousness.”
Since that’s a lot to unpack, today I’m focusing on the phrase “diligently practice kindness and compassion.”
I don’t have to tell you that our world is starved for kindness and compassion. But I know it’s out there, so earlier today I went on social media, the vast wasteland for kindness and compassion, and asked people to tell me about the kindest thing that ever happened to them.
Here are just few condensed stories of the kindness of strangers:
A hairdresser whose husband had left her to raise her child alone was tipped $300 at Christmas. “(The man) said he really wanted me to have it. That brought me to tears, and I’ve paid most of it forward anonymously to a family in need.”
A woman remembered being 18, on her own and seven months pregnant, working at a coin laundry. One day, a woman who did her laundry there handed her a gift-wrapped box with a baby blanket and a few baby things inside. “It was the only baby item I had at that time, and that was the kindest, most heartfelt gesture,” she said. “I cried that she cared for me, a total stranger. I wish I knew how to reach her today to tell her what it meant to me. That was 49 years ago.”
In 1970, a U.S. Airman in uniform returned to the states after a year on the battlefield in Vietnam. At the airport he was pummeled with taunts and jeers from war protesters. “I sat down in a waiting room to get away from the verbal insults, and suddenly, a young boy came up to me, said he liked my uniform and offered me half of his candy bar,” he said. “I’ve never forgotten the experience, both bad and good.”
Another struggling single mom learned her daughter had head lice and didn’t know how she would be able to afford the treatment and still buy food. “I was crying outside the Dollar General on a Sunday,” she said, “and a kind stranger pulled up and her son gave me $100. She said at church God told her to bless someone and they saw me crying. Really restores your faith in humans.”
An ER nurse had an exceptionally bad day that ended with the death of a child. On her way home, she stopped at the grocery store. As she wandered around with her shopping cart, dazed, a random stranger handed her a bouquet of flowers and told her she looked like she needed something beautiful. “She had no idea how much that meant to me, and she was right; I needed something beautiful,” she said.
We all do, don’t we?
What does the Lord require? To do justly, to love mercy, diligently practicing kindness and compassion and to walk humbly with God.
Even the smallest act of kindness has the power to heal, and people are so very wounded.
