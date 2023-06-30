Every so often I have a day or a week when I question faith. Not God, but faith.
Jesus said if you have faith the size of a teeny mustard seed you can move mountains.
I don’t want to move a mountain, but if I did, would faith that’s even smaller than a mustard seed be enough? I’m just asking.
In my job, I meet people all the time with great needs — sickness and poverty and unfit and unsafe living situations.
I’ve seen God step into some of these situations and do mighty things in answer to people’s prayers.
When that happens, I celebrate with the people as they say, “We had faith that God would help us.”
But when God seems not to help, when he seems to not change a dire situation the way I think he should, and when the people in the dire situation continue in their faith, it makes me question if I even understand what faith is at all.
I watched a documentary about a faith healing ministry in South Carolina that featured a man in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down.
He said he had lost the use of his legs, but hadn’t lost his faith, that his wheelchair caused him to depend on God more deeply than he ever would if he could walk.
He also said God told him that in the last 10 minutes of the healing service he would get up and walk.
Other people had come to the healing service with faith that they, too, would be healed.
My heart went out to them.
I never not believe that God can do anything, but I tend to err on the side of cautious hopefulness rather than brash assumption, always hoping God will heal, but leaving room for him to do something else.
I admit it, my faith is weak.
So, as the healing service was about to begin, the man in the wheelchair was excited. He believed God was about to do something great and mighty.
As I watched the documentary, I had big doubts that the man would be healed, but I wanted so badly to be wrong. (I wasn’t.)
I also thought the man would be devastated, maybe renounce his faith, maybe shake his fist at God.
But I was wrong about that.
He said his faith was actually stronger, that he still believed God is good, always.
That, to me, is the mark of a true follower of Christ.
When Jesus went around healing people, many followed him only because of the goodies he was giving out.
But the people who follow even when their sickness and troubles remain do so knowing that God’s grace is enough in this life and that full healing awaits on the other side of death.
It’s the difference between putting your faith in faith and putting your faith in God.
Faith in faith easily leads to disappointment and often to despair when things don’t go as you hope they will, but not faith in God.
Real faith is trusting that, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for Thou art with me” (Psalm 23:4).
That kind of faith I have.
I know not everything I ask for I’ll receive. I know that at times in this life I will be confused, disappointed and struck down with grief. I will sometimes be afraid.
But I have no doubts that one day I will see God and he will wipe away all of my tears and welcome me home — and the man in the wheelchair in South Carolina will be running down the streets of heaven.
