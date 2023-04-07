Nancy Kennedy

About 10 years ago I met a woman at a conference who, two weeks after marrying the man of her dreams, her new husband had surgery for a lump on his jaw and had nine-tenths of his tongue removed.
He was dying from oral cancer, slowly and painfully.
I followed their saga on Facebook. It was both incredibly sad and filled with sweetness and an ultimate happily-ever-after ending.
I saved some of her posts:
• I’m OK with the days going slowly — sometimes too slowly. But each day is a day with my beloved. Grateful for another day.
• This morning my honey told me he didn’t think he would be here tomorrow. He’s been mostly sleeping. About 15 minutes ago he got up and started piddling around. I asked what he was doing and he said, “I’m doing some laundry.” Does that strike anyone else as funny? Actually, typing this almost made me sob. I had to hold in the tears.
• So, this is what it feels like “walking through the valley of the shadow of death.” I don’t recommend walking it alone…That “shadow” — painful and heavy. But on the other side where there are no shadows and an incredible infusion of love, well... I guess that thought is a good one to hold on to — with white knuckles.
The two of them spent their entire married life, less than a year, making “final arrangements.”
Even so, as Christians they believed that death isn’t final, but rather a transition to something greater.
That’s what the Resurrection is all about. The Resurrection removes the dreadful fear of death.
One of my favorite gospel stories is the one about Lazarus who’s sick and his sisters, Mary and Martha, send word to Jesus to come quickly.
However, he dies before Jesus gets there. Martha runs to greet Jesus and says, “If you had been here, my brother would not have died!”
Jesus tells her, “Your brother will rise again.”
She says, “I know he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.”
Then Jesus says to her, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”
Martha says, “Yes, Lord, I believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, who is to come into the world.” (John 11:21-27)
And then Jesus goes to Lazarus’ tomb, tells him to come out — and the dead man walks out of his tomb.
Some time later, Jesus is also dead in a tomb. Three days later, the one who was slain for the sins of his people, rises to resurrected life. He offers that same life to anyone who believes in him.
I love the song “In Christ Alone.”
In one part we sing: “No guilt in life, no fear in death; this is the power of Christ in me. From life’s first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny.”
Before he died, Jesus told his disciples, “Do not let your hearts be troubled…I am going to prepare a place for you.”
Because of the Resurrection, death has lost its sting and the grave its victory.
Jesus was dead, but now he lives. And because he lives, one day so will we — no more sorrow, no more suffering.
That’s why we celebrate Easter.
He is risen, and he has prepared a place for us.
