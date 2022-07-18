New Albany National Association of Retired Retired Employees (NARFE) members working at the Floyd County Children Health Fair. Seated Callie Potts and Becky Janichen. Standing Vickie Fessel and Becky Giles
NARFE helps out at fair
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany-Floyd County Schools settled sexual harassment case
- Clarksville woman comes out on top, opens bakery in Green Tree Mall
- BASEBALL: MLB Draft beckons for Biven
- Man living in Louisville arrested on child sex crimes charges in Floyd County
- Schmitt Furniture to present annual birthday bash in New Albany
- New Albany trustee's office seeks ownership of Freedomland Cemetery
- More pregnancies will mean more deaths — but numbers are hard to pin down
- New cameras helping Floyd County, Georgetown track down stolen vehicles
- LAWSUIT: Female inmates were assaulted, raped in Clark County jail
- Terry Middleton's to celebrate 50th anniversary
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.