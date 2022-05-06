National Day of Prayer at the sponsoring Salvation Army in New Albany drew nearly 175 people for music and prayer. Among community members who prayed for specific areas were, from left to right, Shannon Kaiser (media), Rose Condra (non-profits), Andrew Takami (business), Kent McCaffrey (the arts), Maj. Matt Bowyer (government/civil service), Rev. Bruce Kischnick (churches), and guest vocalist Jenny Wasson. Seated at left in front is Roxanne Haley (social services).
Others who participated were, from left, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan (welcome), Rev. Joyce Marshall (opening prayer), Dr. Chris Day (health care), Salvation Army Capt. Catherine Fitzgerald, Chuck Grantz (Scripture reading), Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald, retired Army Command Sgt. Major Scott Ham (military), and Elly Flores (education). The local commemoration joined those in cities across the U. S. who also prayed at noon on the first Thursday of May. The Salvation Army will again host the event on that day next year.
