In a past column I wrote about how important water is to people all over the world. We don’t have to look far to see how lack of water can affect large sections of our county.
California, the Great Plains and other regions of the United States are classic examples of how the lack of water can cause hardships to millions of people. In addition, many experts now believe that most of the wars and unrest of the future will be due to lack of drinking water or just the reverse, too much water in some cases due to climate change.
Here in Indiana we are blessed with adequate water — that is if we don’t pollute it so much that we can’t use it. One thing many people fail to realize is how important our ground water is to us. It is easy to see the surface water in our Hoosier lakes, streams, rivers, etc., but it’s the water below ground that is really the most important segment of our water supply. Let us take a look at ground water.
First, Indiana ground water is out of sight while surface water is always in view. This kind of water percolates under the surface where we are often unaware of its presence until the well goes dry. Indiana has a grand water law that is very clear in what is really ground water.
It states “all water filling the material opening under the earth’s surface, including all underground streams, artesian basins, reservoirs, lakes and other bodies of water below the earth’s surface.” This covers a lot of ground.
There are also laws about polluting this underground treasure, but often in the past these laws have not been fully enforced. It’s sad to say some sites are now defiled by pollution and ruined.
How important is our ground water you may ask? Well it has been estimated that Indiana has up to one hundred thousand billion gallons of ground water in reserve storage. That is a lot of water if it is not full of pollutions. This reserve storage is what allows our streams and rivers to continue to flow in periods of extreme dry weather. It also allows our springs to issue to the surface and wells continue to produce when you turn on your tap to fill the sink or bathtub.
When water discharges from under the ground and flows into a river it then becomes surface waters. Thus it is often hard to tell what is really reserve ground water and what is surface water.
All of this comes from precipitation. When it rains or snows three things occur. One, it runs off into rivers or lakes. Two, it evaporates or is used by plants. Three, it soaks into the ground and then becomes the ground water, our most important water reserve.
It may be hard to realize but no more water is being created. We continue to reuse what water we have; it is only changed in content by natural measures.
Thus if we waste or destroy our potable water there is no magic wand we can wave to produce more. We can desalinate sea water, but it is only once fresh water that is now laced with salt and the cost of filling our needs with sea water would be financially impossible.
Please don’t waste or pollute our reserve water. It cannot be replaced and once it’s lost it’s gone forever.
