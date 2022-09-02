I have recently received several calls about snakes. Most were from people who believed that they had seen a poisonous reptile. Some even sent pictures of, sad to say, dead snakes they had killed.
None of the snakes were poisonous. In fact they were harmless and a vital link in nature’s chain of life. Please don’t kill a snake just because you have come in contact with what you believe is a venomous serpent.
We only have four species of poisonous snakes in Indiana and three of them are now so rare and confined to such a restricted habitat that the odds you will run across one is very slim.
The three now listed as endangered in Indiana are the western cottonmouth, the eastern Massasauga and the timber rattlesnake. The only one still fairly common, and the one you might come upon, is the northern copperhead.
Now I must admit I have stepped upon, but never been bitten, by all four of our venomous snakes. This is only because I had put myself at risk by going into sites were I knew these snakes could possibly be located. Thus, if I had been bitten, it was my own fault.
The northern copperhead ranges across most of southern Indiana and extends into central Hoosierland in rock, wooded terrain. So you could possibly come in contact with a copperhead, but no one has ever sent me a picture of a copperhead that they had killed.
This species is usually found in a dry, rocky habitat, rocky areas around cliffs and ravines, and on the top of ridges in oak-hickory woods. Copperheads may be found around old house sites, trash piles or piles of lumber. These sites are where most people do come into contact and are bitten by a copperhead. Almost all of the poisonous snake bites in our state are from this species.
Copperhead bites occur almost every summer, and while you should seek medical attention for any snake bite, the only death from a copperhead bite was in 1855. It is not our most venomous snake.
The western cottonmouth has only been authenticated in two sites in Indiana. One in Dubois County and the other in Harrison County near the Ohio River. Recently a third location may be in a flooded area in Perry County.
I have had a number of water snakes brought to me by people sure they had killed a cottonmouth, but none were. It is possible that some other locations here in southern Indiana may have a few cottonmouths, but none have yet been authenticated.
The timber rattlesnake was once a rather common snake in parts of southern Indiana. Today due to loss of habitat and persecution they are much reduced in numbers and are only still found in a few scattered locations. Brown, Martin, Perry and Crawford counties now probably have the most timber rattlesnakes. A few other counties in the hilly region of south central Hoosierland still possibly have a few, but it is not a snake one would expect to run across.
The eastern Massasauga is a northern species now found in only a few scattered wetland locations in the northern one-third of Indiana. Even in these areas it is a rare snake.
One site is southern Indiana where it once may have been located is the Goose Pond area near Linton, where before this location was drained and turned into cropland, some small rattlesnakes had been reported. This was in the past, but since the Goose Pond region has now been turned back into a wetland it would be a site where the Massasauga could now live, but don’t expect to ever see one there today.
You may ask where did you have your encounter with these poisonous snakes? The Massasauga was twice in Steuben County, the timber rattlesnake in both Brown and Martin counties, the cottonmouth in Dubois County, and the copperhead on a number of occasions in several counties.
More on poisonous snakes in future columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.