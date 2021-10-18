FISHERS — AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC) congratulates Dawn Thorpe, a qualified medication aide at Hellenic Senior Living of New Albany, who received LeadingAge Indiana’s Caregiver of the Year award at LeadingAge Indiana’s Fall Conference on Sept. 28.
“We congratulate Dawn on this well-served honor bestowed by an industry-leading organization,” AMC President and CEO Steve Beck said. “Dawn is committed to resident care and safety, and it is great to see her passion and excellence recognized by industry leaders and her peers. She represents the best of our team and provides an example for all to emulate.”
AMC Vice President of Operations LaChele Henkle-Weaver, Director of Nursing Jed Bowles, and HSL of Albany Executive Director Jill Robbins, accompanied Dawn at the conference.
Hellenic Senior Living of New Albany is a 125-unit affordable assisted living community located at 2632 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
AMC owns and manages four affordable assisted living communities, totaling 532 units, in Indiana under its Hellenic Senior Living brand.
About AMC
AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC) is a mission-driven, nationwide provider of affordable independent senior living and affordable assisted living communities. It has developed and manages 87 affordable independent senior living communities in 19 states that are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 202 program.
AMC, through its subsidiaries, Hellenic Senior Living, Inc., and Hellenic Management, Inc., owns and manages four affordable assisted living communities with 532 units located in Indiana.
AMC is a subsidiary of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) and is based in Fishers.
