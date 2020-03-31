NEW ALBANY — Due to the continuing public health emergency, Gov. Eric Holcomb's Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09, as well as guidance from Indiana's Public Access Counselor, the New Albany Common Council meeting regularly scheduled for April 6, 2020 is cancelled as there have been no essential or critical items submitted for the agenda.
New Albany suspends street sweeping
New Albany has suspended curbside street sweeping until further notice.
With people being asked to follow the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, more cars than ever are parked along city streets. Due to this, curbside street sweeping will be suspended until further notice so that residents do not have to worry about moving their cars, according to a City of New Albany new release.
The city will resume this service at a later date.
Annual Hosparus event canceled
Due to the emerging situation with the coronavirus, Hosparus Health Southern Indiana has canceled this year’s Pennies from Heaven Open House and Roundup Reception that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, at the New Albany office.
The event will be rescheduled for later this year, so Hosparus officials are asking the community to keep collecting loose pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters until then. A new date will be announced as soon as it is set. Check the website for updates at hosparushealth.org.
