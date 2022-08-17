New Albany High School will honor its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., in the school’s foyer and commons area (please use Door 1).
This year’s inductees include: David Barksdale (Class of 1971); Denise Parrish Beckwith (1981); Bill Briscoe (1974); Juan Dontrese Brown (1991); Stephanie Lynch Harpenau (2005); Carol Richert Hart (1959); Annabelle Johnson (1962); Karen Kamensek (1987); Laura McGuirk (1975); Dr. Kevin Payton (1977); Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw (1986); David West Reynolds (1984); Larry Ricke (1968); and Carolyn Ang Wells (1962).
Tickets are $25. The deadline for reservations is Sept. 6. Send reservations to: Hall of Fame Reservations, New Albany High School, 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany, IN 47150.
Contact Carol Thurston, reservation manager, at 812-981-7623, Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with questions.
