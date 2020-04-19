NEW ALBANY — A vehicle pursuit initiated by New Albany Police ended with the arrest of the driver, 32-year-old George S. White, of New Albany, on resisting and other charges.
Around 11 p.m. Friday, the New Albany Police Department responded to a call on Spring Street after a female caller reported a man in a car had pointed a gun at her.
When officers arrived, they observed a black, 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass matching the description given by the caller. They attempted to stop the vehicle; however, White failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued on city roads, according to an Indiana State Police release.
As the pursuit continued, officers from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg joined in the investigation. White continued driving the vehicle west on Spring Street and attempted to enter Interstate 64 eastbound at the Spring Street ramp. However, he lost control on the ramp due to the wet roadway, and the Cutlass spun out of control and collided with the guardrail. He then put his car into reverse and backed into a Floyd County Sheriff's Department car before officers could take him into custody.
During the arrest, officers located a syringe in the vehicle. Officers did not find a weapon in the car; however, the investigation is ongoing. No officers were injured in the incident or the crash.
White faces several charges including resisting law enforcement using vehicle, Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony; driving while suspended prior, A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, C misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.