NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man has been arrested on a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, following an investigation into allegations spanning more than a year.
William J. Walker, 51, was arrested Friday on a warrant for a level 5 felony for sexual misconduct with a minor under 14 years old. He is being held in Floyd County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Court records show the investigation began when New Albany police were contacted in July by the Department of Child Services on a report of a child who had been sexually abused for the past three years. The victim’s mother had found “concerning text messages,” and “horrific and disturbing writing” in the child’s journal in regard to Walker.
Among the concerns were allegations that Walker had repeatedly watched pornography around the child and pleasured himself, and that the child had nude photos and videos of themselves saved on a cell phone.
When questioned by police, Walker said he may have been negligent in the way he handled the pornographic material, and admitted to watching about 15 to 20 seconds of a nude video of the victim.
He appeared for an initial hearing Friday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 and has a pretrial conference scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.
