NEW ALBANY — Josh Martin plans on doing a little running this weekend.
Not a big deal you say? After all a lot of people run on the weekends.
But they probably don’t run four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours. He is doing this “running challenge” to raise money and awareness for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Martin will begin Friday at 8 p.m. with his first four-mile run. He will then run four miles every four hours until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Martin, who is 27, said he just started getting into running as he is training for the Kentucky Derby Mini-Marathon. He added that he was motivated to do a challenge like this by following ultra marathoner and former Navy Seal David Goggins, as well as wanting to help St. Jude’s Hospital.
“This is something I am doing on my own,” he said. “St. Jude’s is a cause I really support. A lot of people are a little surprised, and don’t think it’s possible. It will take a lot of mental focus and there will be some pain to make it happen. But I am super motivated.”
Martin said his pain will be nothing compared to the pain felt by the children at St. Jude’s and their families.
Martin said his goal is to raise $500, and he is off to a strong start. He has already raised $245.
Martin is encouraging people to support his challenge, follow him on Facebook, and make a donation.
He said his wife agreed to support his challenge which is important since the couple have a 7-month-old.
“She had to be on board with this,” he said.
To find out more about Martin’s challenge, go to his link:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/2582958935306950/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.