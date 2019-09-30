HAMILTON COUNTY — Leslie Craig Henderzahs had an interest in the law at an early age.
Her father, Ron Craig, owned a Ford dealership in New Albany and would occasionally have to go to court over an issue.
"If Ford wasn't cutting the mustard, he would have to make a court appearance," she said. "I would go with him and became interested in it."
She also grew up surrounded by lawyers, including Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody, Bob Kelso, Larry Schad and Victor Tackett.
"I knew a lot of great lawyers," she said. "With Judge Cody integrity comes first, always. I am fortunate to know him."
So after graduating from New Albany High School in 1983, and Indiana University four years later, Henderzahs knew exactly what she wanted to do — become a lawyer.
It's a dream that became a reality a few years later.
Henderzahs graduated from the Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis in 1990 and became partner with Church Church Hittle & Atrim, a firm serving Indiana residents for more than 130 years, in 1992 after spending two years as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. She specializes in family and civil law and is a mediator.
Beginning next month, she will take on another duty.
Henderzahs will become president of the Indiana State Bar Association, which serves 10,000 attorneys. She replaces Todd Spurgeon, from Kightlinger and Gray in New Albany, who served as president last year.
"We have had a lot of good leaders before me, and my duty will be to continue to move the needle toward improvement and not the other way," she said. "Todd did a wonderful job."
The ISBA deals with many issues on behalf of its members. Last year, the ISBA established a program which offers medical insurance for attorneys who work alone.
But the one thing Henderzahs said the organization does no matter who is in charge is to serve as an independent voice for the legal community and to ensure Indiana residents are treated fairly and understand their legal rights.
There are monthly meetings and special events over which Henderzahs will preside. She said she is honored to be the president-elect of the ISBA, an organization that was started in 1896. Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president of the United States, served as the ISBA's first president.
Henderzahs said Indiana has some of "the most astute legal minds in the country," adding that many attorneys and judges from the state have been recognized nationally.
Henderzahs was a candidate and semifinalist in the Judicial Nominating Commission's interviews to select the 110th Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court in 2017. Justice Christopher M. Goff was eventually selected from a list of candidates.
"I did not get the job but the person selected, Justice Goff, was a wonderful selection,” Henderzahs said. “It was a great experience."
Henderzahs said she is excited about her new challenge of heading up the ISBA. She also remains passionate about her chosen profession.
"You get to help people," she said. "Sure, you get compensated, but it gives you such personal fulfillment to know you helped someone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.