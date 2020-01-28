The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard was recalled by the Celtics on Tuesday after a brief stint with the G League’s Maine Red Claws.
Langford had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and had the game’s highest plus-minus rating (plus-14) in the Red Claws’ 118-114 victory over the Long Island (N.Y.) Nets last Friday night.
Then Saturday night, Langford scored 14 points and again had the game’s highest plus-minus (plus-14) in Maine’s 110-103 win over the Westchester (N.Y.) Knicks.
In seven games with the Red Claws, Langford is averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
In 12 appearances with the Celtics, Langford is averaging 2.4 points in 9.2 minutes per game.
The Celtics (30-15 heading into Tuesday night’s game at Miami) host Golden State at 8 p.m. Thursday (TNT) and Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night (ABC) before playing at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.