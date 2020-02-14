NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is putting its flood protection pump plants into operations over the weekend. The Ohio River is steadily rising, with water projected to crest early next week at 57 feet. Flood stage, where the city begins pump operations, begins at 55 feet.
This is the fifth time the Ohio River has entered flood stage in the past eight years. No moveable closures of the flood wall are expected to be needed at this time. The projected water level is not expected to cause any major issues.
In recent years, the Flood Control Protection System has undergone numerous upgrades, including all new pumps, new motors, and a new back-up power generation system.
Two roadways are currently closed due to high water. One roadway is by the river itself, and the other is one of the lowest elevation points in the city:
• Water Street (from 6th Street to the Sherman Minton Bridge)
• Armstrong Bend Road (the intersection of Old Ford Road and Armstrong Bend)
When traveling, please do not drive through standing water.
