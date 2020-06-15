NEW ALBANY — A protest against discrimination and racial injustice conducted Saturday in downtown New Albany was peaceful and without incident, officials confirmed Monday.
New Albany Police Chief Toddy Bailey said there were no arrests or reported incidents during the protest, which was organized by The Movement and included a march on East Spring Street and East Main Street.
"The event was very positive and successful for New Albany," Bailey said.
"It was well planned by the organizers who ensured a safe, positive and peaceful message was conveyed. I applaud those who both organized and attended the event as people serious about partnering with communities to affect positive changes."
Over 300 people participated in the march, which began at the intersection of Vincennes Street and Spring Street. Protesters proceeded to the lawn of the City-County Building where various speakers talked about inequality, police brutality and systemic racism.
For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, protesters knelt or laid on the ground in a symbolic gesture representing the time that George Floyd was pinned under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day. Floyd's death sparked protests across the country, and Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Maurice Ball, a pastor, member of The Movement and one of the lead organizers of Saturday's protest, said the event wasn't focused on one single incident, but rather it was a rally against nationwide racial injustice and brutality against black people.
"It takes a unified voice to make change, and when you are trying to bring change, it always come with resistance," he said Saturday.
Ball credited Bailey and NAPD officers for joining the protest. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan was also present at the start of the event, and said later Saturday that he was proud of how residents were able to peacefully protest during an important time for the country.
“The fact is, we need black people. We need their brains, we need their courage and we need all of their compassion. I think it’s important for everybody to be there to support their cause, because it’s not just their cause, it’s our cause," Gahan said.
More protests will likely be held in Southern Indiana as people want to ensure the issues surrounding the demonstrations aren't forgotten, Ball said.
