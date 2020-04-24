NEW ALBANY — The spirit and unity will be the same; only the medium will be different.
Instead of assembling in the gym at the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, the public may attend the 69th annual National Day of Prayer with the touch of a finger.
By logging onto SANewAlbany.org on the web, people here — and throughout the world — may experience the local 25-minute commemoration at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 7. The recorded program may be accessed at any hour and any day after that also, making it available to children as well as adults.
Thanks to the cooperation of 16 local citizens who have agreed to participate this year, their brief prayers will be prepared from their homes and compiled by Salvation Army Capt. Catherine Fitzgerald to proceed with safe social distancing guidelines.
THROUGH THIS TOGETHER
“If we ever needed to come together for prayer, it’s now,” Fitzgerald said. “When the quarantine was first announced, we were forced to cancel our original plans. But technology enables us to provide this spiritual encouragement, so we are pleased to host this special day in a new way.”
“Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” is this year’s national theme taken from Habakkuk 2:14. Communities across the United States will commemorate National Day of Prayer, always held on the first Thursday of May, in their own ways that day, respecting and adapting to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOCAL PARTICIPANTS
Fitzgerald and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will welcome the audience, and Katelyn Stumler, director of music ministries at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, will give the opening prayer.
Salvation Army board member Dr. Matt Latimer of Latimer Animal Hospital will read Scripture, and the Rev. Joyce Marshall, associate pastor at Second Baptist Church in New Albany, will sing “In Times Like These.”
A diverse group of citizens will briefly pray, representing these segments of the community:
Churches — Rev. George Wasson (Founding Pastor/Faithpoint United Methodist Church)
Non-Profits — Stacey Mecier (Executive Director/Crossroads Agape)
Business — Cathy Scrivner (Business Solutions Consultant/Legal Shield)
Healthcare — Dr. Steve Latimer (Retired Dentist)
Arts — Paige Kissinger (Design/Artist)
Education — Melissa Speck (Administrator/Ivy Tech Community College)
Social Services — Catherine Turcotte (Children’s Pastor/Trinity United Methodist Church)
Government/Civil Service — Judge Maria Granger (Floyd Superior Court 3)
Military — Mike Dornbush (Air Force Brigadier General, Ret.)
Incarcerated — Bill Walsh (Director of Recovery Ministries/Mercy Street)
GOOD NEWS TO SHARE
Fitzgerald encourages pastors to announce National Day of Prayer’s online availability when they stream their worship services or contact their members through social media. She also asks that all groups in the community — Bible studies, small groups, families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and friends — share the information through social media and personal communications.
The Salvation Army offers an array of services to residents of Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
For additional information, call 812-944-1018.
