NEW ALBANY – Officials from One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI) and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County (CFFC) have announced a new zero interest revolving loan program designed to assist public businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis with recovery efforts.
Applications for this loan program will be accepted beginning today, with the deadline for requests being April 22, 2020. The application and information on eligibility and terms can be found at the 1si Cares website, at www.1si.org/covid-19. Businesses interested in applying for support must be locally owned and operated in Clark or Floyd counties, have a physical location outside of the home and be in the food service, retail, salon/spa services or entertainment venues. Recipients of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Revolving Loan program or the recent COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Forgivable Loan program within the past six months are not eligible.
The BlueSky Foundation has issued a grant of $250,000 to assist businesses in Clark and Floyd counties and challenged the community to give additional funds to this initiative. The Floyd County Commissioners rose to the challenge, giving $50,000 to be used exclusively for business loans granted within Floyd County. All monies given to the CFSI for this program will be granted to the CFFC, which has generously offered to administer the loan program and disperse funds to those businesses receiving a loan.
“We understand this is an unprecedented time for any business in our community and recovering from the effects will take time. We view small businesses as the heartbeat of Southern Indiana and great contributors to the culture we know and love," Madison Hamman, representing the BlueSky Foundation, said in a news release. "We want to be sure these businesses can recover from this storm and come back stronger than ever.”
Floyd County Commission President Shawn Carruthers said, “Once the health crisis has passed, it may take several months for consumer confidence to return, meaning nonessential spending may be sluggish for the foreseeable future. This funding will focus on the recovery of small retail shops and restaurants, which are typically the last to bounce back after an economic crisis such as this. Floyd County government is proud to step forward once again to assist small businesses and will continue to work with partners like the BlueSky Foundation and others to mitigate the effects of this downturn.”
The CFSI will accept contributions and make referrals to the loan program as part of its recently announced Covid-19 emergency funding initiative. Contributions may be made at the CFSI website, https://www.cfsouthernindiana.com/giving-planning/give-today. Donors simply work through the steps and choose “Small Business” as their giving choice. If desired, donations may be designated for businesses in specific counties or municipalities.
“During times like this we all come together and do what we can to make a difference," CFSI President and CEO Linda Speed said in the release. "As our community’s partner in philanthropy, the Community Foundation is proud to join the BlueSky Foundation, the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and 1si in the Community and Cultural Relief Loan Fund Program. This effort to assist in the recovery of affected businesses compliments the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund which is geared to assist nonprofit organizations.”
According to loan organizers, the purpose of the loan is to keep small businesses viable through the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery. Loan amounts up to $25,000 will be considered. However, loans above $15,000 will only be granted for extenuating circumstances and will require personal guarantees from business owner(s). Terms for this loan will be 60 months, with the first payment due on Oct. 1, 2020. Unlike the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Forgivable Loan Fund, this loan is not forgivable. Payments toward loan balances will be made to the CFFC and be utilized to assist future emergency needs for small businesses.
“We will continue to work with regional partners to assist in any way we can,” said Jerry Finn, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
Funds will be awarded based on demonstrated need and may only be used to assist with payroll expenses, rent and utilities. As with the previous loan fund, the CFFC Revolving Loan Committee will review applications and required documentation including a detailed explanation of need and proposed use of funds from the business owner(s) to determine funding eligibility. Applicants will also need to submit profit and loss statements and balance sheets for the fiscal year of 2018 and 2019 as well as an executive summary of the business’ recovery plan.
“In a time when the news is rarely good, it is such a privilege to serve a community that comes together to support each other in such a meaningful way," 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said in the release.
