JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health announces that Dr. Daniel Kantz, is joining the Jeffersonville and Floyds Knobs offices of Clark Primary Care.
Dr. Kantz has more than 20 years of experience in family medicine specializing in preventive medicine, wellness exams and management of chronic diseases. He is board-certified in family medicine.
Dr. Kantz earned his medical degree from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University, and completed his residency in family practice at the Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital in Michigan.
“I look forward to meeting new patients and practicing in Jeffersonville and Floyds Knobs,” said Dr. Kantz said in a news release.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Kantz to our group of primary care providers,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO, in the release. “Dr. Kantz’s experience and dedication to delivering high quality health care is a benefit to this area and supports Clark Memorial Health’s mission of making communities healthier.”
Dr. Kantz will provide services in disease prevention, physical exams and health maintenance. He is accepting new patients at Clark Primary Care in Jeffersonville at the Medical Plaza located on the hospital campus and the Floyds Knobs location at 4801 Paoli Pike. To schedule an appointment at either location, call 812-282-4844.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.