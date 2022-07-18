State Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown, encourages families of students with disabilities to apply for Indiana’s new Education Scholarship Account Program to expand academic opportunities for their children.
The program, established through legislation supported by Payne, gives parents more tools to help meet their child’s academic needs.
“As a parent, you want your child to have the best opportunity to succeed,” Payne said. “Every school and academic setting is not created equal, and parents should be able to choose what best suits their family. This program could assist with that decision by helping take away some of the financial burden.”
Payne said families can use these tax-free scholarships to pay for pre-approved education services like tutoring, therapy and tuition.
Participating families get 90% of their child’s state education funding, plus all special-education money, through these education accounts. Funds do not count as income for families of recipients and have no impact on other financial aid they may receive.
To be eligible for ESAs, students must have a disability requiring special education services and an individualized education plan, service plan or choice special education plan; choose not to enroll in a public school or receive an Indiana Choice Scholarship; and meet the annual income qualification, which is currently 300% of the qualification for free or reduced lunches. For a household of four, that’s $154,012.
Applications for eligible students open June 27 and close Aug. 5. For more information and to apply, visit in.gov/tos/inesa.
