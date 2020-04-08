SELLERSBURG — On Tuesday, probationary troopers from the 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy class were issued their state police cars at the Indiana State Police Youth Education and Historical Center in Indianapolis.
The probationary officers recently completed a three month field training period with veteran troopers. They will serve a one-year probationary period before attaining permanent status as a trooper.
In addition to the field training, the new officers received more than 900 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques while at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations training, psychology, and survival Spanish. They also developed skills in criminal investigation, vehicle crash investigation, and impaired driver prevention and detection.
Two of the troopers receiving a car Tuesday morning are assigned to the Sellersburg District and will begin solo patrol.
Clay Boley is from Charlestown and a graduate of Charlestown High School. After high school, Boley enlisted in the U.S. Army and was an airborne infantryman in the 3rd Ranger Battalion. Probationary Trooper Boley enjoys weightlifting and fishing. He and his wife, Destiny, reside in Clark County. Trooper Boley's primary patrol counties will be Clark and Floyd.
Dakota Novak is from Marengo, and a graduate of Crawford County High School. Novak also attended Prosser Career Education School with training in firefighting and EMS and worked as a heavy equipment operator before becoming a trooper. He has numerous hobbies, including hunting, golf and woodworking. Trooper Novak and his wife, Shaifer, reside in Harrison County, which will be his primary area of patrol.
