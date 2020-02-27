Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Anderson, Carl E. E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Griffin, Mackey S. celebration of life service 1 p.m. Sunday, at his residence in Charlestown
Kahl, Terrence Josiah 12 noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Patterson, Charles “Chuck” Raymond 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pooler, Beverly Elaine private graveside service today with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Shain, Mary Thomas 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Raymond Leo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Hale, Joanne Green LaFollette 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hinton Jr., Granville Dee 2 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
McKinney, Bernard Richard 2 p.m. Saturday, at All Saints Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, Ohio
