The News and Tribune's Business Office in Jeffersonville will be closed Friday and Monday due to the holidays. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
...Bitterly Cold Weekend with Negative Travel Impacts... Rain will change to snow from west to east Thursday evening as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Minor snow accumulations Thursday night will be accompanied by temperatures rapidly falling into the single digits, resulting in negative travel impacts that will continue into Friday. Winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph, will result in wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero, and possibly reduced visibilities in blowing snow. Even after the winds diminish Friday night, harsh winter weather will continue through the holiday weekend with temperatures in the single digits and teens, and wind chills below zero at times. Conditions will begin to moderate Sunday night and Monday.
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Wind gusts over 40 mph and minor snow accumulations Thursday night could result in hazardous travel. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Very cold temperatures will continue for most of the weekend. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
