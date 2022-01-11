SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark and Floyd counties each reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on the dashboard released Tuesday afternoon by the Indiana Department of Health. The numbers are from reports as of Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
That puts the total number of deaths in Clark County from COVID at 313 and at 248 in Floyd.
The total number of deaths reported statewide were 110 between Nov. 25, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022. The deaths in Clark and Floyd counties are part of the 110 reported, but the date range for the two counties was not included on the dashboard.
At the same time, Clark County reported 152 new COVID cases and 152 newly tested individuals. The seven-day positivity rate for all tests was 25.1% while the seven-day rate for unique individuals was 36.2%.
Floyd County reported 75 new cases and 61 newly tested individuals. The seven-day positivity rate for all tests was 24.2% while the seven-day rate for unique individuals was 41.9%.
Since the pandemic began Clark County has reported 23,811 cases and Floyd County has reported 14,411.
The 11,932 new positive cases in the state, which include the numbers for Clark and Floyd counties, were reported between Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 10.
The positivity rate for all tests, reported between the same time frame, was 26.9% and the positivity rate for unique individuals, which was from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 4, was 40.1%.
