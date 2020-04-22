SOUTHERN INDIANA — The first Earth Day, created by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, was celebrated on April 22, 1970 as a way to help bring awareness to conserving the environment.
Now 50 years later, the day is still observed with events across the state and nation. But the premise of Earth Day starts with small things people can do every day in their homes and communities to help protect the planet.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, here are 10 simple things people can do:
• Choose biking over driving automobiles more often.
• Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — cut down on what gets thrown away to head to a landfill.
• Choose sustainable seafood to prevent eradicating species — learn more at www.FishWatch.gov.
• Plant a tree — they provide food, oxygen and help clean the air and combat climate change.
• Educate — Get informed on the importance of natural resources so you can help teach others.
• Conserve water — The less water that's used in a home or business, the less runoff and wastewater there is to end up in the ocean.
• Shop wisely — Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag to stores.
• Help keep chemicals out of waterways by choosing nontoxic products for homes and offices.
• Use energy efficient lightbulbs to reduce greenhouse gases, and be mindful of turning off lights when not in use.
