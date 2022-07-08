JEFFERSONVILLE — Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only Friday morning for a Jeffersonville man who faces charges of child molestation, possession of pornography and voyeurism.
Joseph Flamion, 45, was arrested Tuesday after a search of his home by the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division in the 3100 block of Blue Sky Loop. The search warrant came after a two-month investigation of child molestation.
In the initial hearing Friday morning in Clark Circuit Court 4 in front of Judge Vicki Carmichael, Flamion was charged with one Level 4 felony charge of child molestation, three Level 5 felony charges of possession of child pornography, and one Level 6 felony charge of voyeurism with a camera.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he requested the "$100,000 cash-only bond for the protection of the community."
"I did request that the judge put an added condition on that bond if he were to post it that he not be allowed to be at home in the Crystal Springs Subdivision in Jeffersonville and not be around anyone under the age of 18."
Flamion's attorney was in the courtroom and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Flamion attended via Zoom from the Clark County Jail, where he is in custody.
"At the present time, one victim has been identified and included in the charging documents," Mull said. "The Jeffersonville police identified possible additional victims, and the investigation is ongoing in that regard."
"Based on the information I've received, I am taking the steps that I deem necessary to keep the community safe, and that includes requesting a high cash-only bond, requesting no-contact orders, requesting location prohibition and preparing this matter for trial," Mull said.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 10 and a final pretrial conference for Nov. 16. A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.