ANDERSON — Gov. Eric Holcomb, Education Secretary Katie Jenner and the Lilly Endowment joined Thursday in announcing the state’s largest-ever investment in literacy, allocating up to $111 million for the effort.
This combined investment from the state and the Lilly Endowment will use teaching strategies aligned with the Science of Reading.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, the state education department said this investment will:
• Support the deployment of instructional coaches to schools throughout the state
• Offer stipends to teachers who participate in professional development focused on the Science of Reading
• Provide targeted support for students who need the most help in improving their reading skills
• Create a literacy center focused on Science of Reading strategies.
Lilly Endowment has approved a grant of up to $60 million for efforts aimed at helping the state reach its goal of having 95% of Indiana’s students pass IREAD-3 by 2027.
“Lilly Endowment’s incredible investment today represents a long-term commitment to Indiana’s long-term success,” said Holcomb. “Reading is fundamental to each student’s lifelong opportunities, and it’s foundational to the core of our state’s future. This immense investment will make an enduring impact on our youngest generation of Hoosiers, empowering them with fundamental skills that they will carry with them throughout their lives.”
Results from Indiana’s third-grade reading assessment, IREAD-3, indicate that nearly one in five Hoosier students (18.4%) has not yet mastered foundational reading skills by the end of grade three. These foundational skills set the groundwork for more robust reading comprehension, the news release said, and that comprehension is essential for future learning.
More concerning, the news release said, is the fact that the most recent scores from the state’s summative assessment for grades three through eight (ILEARN) and NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) indicate that even more Indiana students will need additional support to read and comprehend increasingly complex materials, conduct research and write effectively.
In 2022, only 40.7% of Indiana third graders and 41.1% of Indiana fourth graders passed the English/Language Arts portion of ILEARN. Learning gaps in reading proficiency persist as demonstrated by 2019 NAEP results: Only 17% of Black students, 24% of Hispanic students and 24% of students from low-income households scored proficient or better.
“Far too few Indiana third-graders have the necessary reading skills that they will need for future academic and life success,” said N. Clay Robbins, chairman and CEO of the Lilly Endowment.
“Although we understand that many factors affect reading achievement, we are compelled by the research showing that Science of Reading strategies can help all students learn to read better and address equity gaps in reading. Knowing the important contributions teachers make every day in their classrooms, we want to make sure they are fully supported in this important work to help students learn to read well.”
Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said students first learn to read and then read to learn.
“This shift typically occurs after a student’s third-grade year,” she said. “However, in Indiana, too many of our students are concluding third grade without foundational reading skills. Fewer still have the reading skills necessary for long-term academic success.
"As a state, including our schools and community partners, we must lean in to urgently and intentionally address this challenge. In partnership with Lilly Endowment, we have an unprecedented opportunity to provide Indiana’s educators with the support and tools they need to truly move the needle for Indiana students, ensuring all students receive the foundational reading skills that make all other learning possible, both in the classroom and beyond.”
The grant, combined with the Indiana Department of Education's investment of about $26 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funds, aims to provide Science of Reading focused instructional support for educators in partnership with the University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) and the Hunt Institute.
The Science of Reading is a strategy based on decades of child development and brain research identifying the skills necessary for future success in academic and in life.
The funds will:
• Provide support to educators through instructional coaching in the Science of Reading. Through funding from IDOE, 54 schools across the state are piloting the Science of Reading instructional coaching this fall, with recruitment, oversight and training provided by CELL. With the additional financial support from Lilly Endowment, IDOE expects to expand the reach of this effort to about 60% of elementary schools by the end of the 2025-2026 school year. Schools can opt-in to instructional coaching based on student need and school interest.
• Provide targeted support for Indiana students experiencing the greatest reading challenges. Many students experience reading challenges, including students in special education, students of color, students whose primary language is not English and students from low-income households.
• Establish a literacy center at IDOE focused on the Science of Reading. IDOE will recruit additional staff to provide Science of Reading technical assistance to schools, including resources through the Indiana Learning Lab. The literacy center will serve as a one-stop-shop to oversee literacy efforts, manage research and evaluation efforts and maintain quality technical assistance for educators.
• Provide stipends for teachers who participate in professional development regarding the Science of Reading. As Indiana’s early elementary school educators work to implement the Science of Reading in classrooms across the state, IDOE will provide financial incentives of up to $1,200 per teacher to allow them to opt in to additional training.
The state’s team will work with the Hunt Institute, which has expertise in the Science of Reading, to provide training and content for teachers. In addition, an advisory panel of national experts in the Science of Reading will regularly advise IDOE on all of these efforts.
In addition to the $60 million grant to IDOE, Lilly Endowment will make available up to $25 million to support Indiana’s colleges and universities to incorporate or enhance Science of Reading methods into their undergraduate elementary teacher preparation programs. Lilly Endowment will provide further information about this initiative to Indiana colleges and universities in the coming weeks.
The Indiana Chamber responded immediately to the announcement.
“This landmark investment to bolster the reading skills of young Hoosiers is right on target and what the state needs given the number of young Hoosiers who cannot read at a proficient grade level,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “Our current outcomes in reading and other education metrics are completely unacceptable; bold action like this is needed to repair our leaking talent pipeline and enhance Indiana’s workforce and economic fortunes.
“Indiana lacks the skilled talent to fill the current job openings employers have,” he adds. “There’s no better place to start in order to have a lasting impact than at the beginning. Getting our young students off on the right foot with the proper foundation of how to read and learn is vital for both their sakes — in ensuring economic and employment opportunities down the road — and for the state to better grow its own talent.”
