NEW ALBANY — Pantry shelves across Southern Indiana have been restocked thanks to a large donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
With a desire to help lift the burdens of the community, and share the love Jesus Christ has for all His children, a donation of 25 pallets and just under 40,000 pounds of food arrived this week from Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A 53-foot trailer containing an assortment of shelf stable goods, such as canned pear halves, strawberry jam, canned diced tomatoes, canned beef stew, canned dry beans, flour, powdered milk, oats, canned green beans, rice, pancake/waffle mix, peanut butter, and household items such as laundry detergent and dishwashing liquid and more, traveled over 1,700 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah to help people in Floyd, Clark, Scott, Harrison, Washington, Crawford, Perry, Dubois, and Orange Counties struggling to put food on the table.
Volunteers from 10 Latter-day Saint congregations across Southern Indiana helped identify the needs of local food pantries and coordinated the effort with community partners. David Fielding, President of the New Albany Indiana Stake (a regional group of congregations) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is thrilled this donation will impact the lives of so many across the region.
"I was so pleased to learn that this donation was being made available to our region and that we had the opportunity to coordinate with many deserving organizations that can reach many more of God's children than we could by ourselves," he said.
A special thanks goes out to the anonymous local business in New Albany that stepped up and offered to provide a climate-controlled facility where the food would be delivered and volunteers could prepare the pallets of food to be distributed to the 14 different receiving organizations. The items were delivered two days ahead of schedule on Sept. 19 and volunteers began assembling pallets and coordinating pick-up with participating organizations on Thursday. All donations were picked up by Friday afternoon.
"This donation comes at a time when more neighbors in our community need food assistance and will continue to help alleviate hunger in the Southern Indiana area,” said Angela Graf, Executive Director of Hope Southern Indiana. “We served a record number of our senior community in August and 112 of those needed food pantry services.”
Over the last few years, local congregations of the Church have been encouraged to work with local organizations to identify needs in their communities and request food and supplies. Forty-four million pounds of food and supplies were donated in 2021 around the world through community initiatives by the Church.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to spread the light of Christ with simple acts of service. Each day we can find joy in doing as Jesus Christ did and serving as He served.
If the community has service projects and are looking for volunteers, organizations can post them on a community website called, https://www.justserve.org/
