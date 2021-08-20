NEW ALBANY — The 15th annual New Albany Historic Home Tour is just a few weeks away, an event aimed at showcasing the city’s rich history through homes in different neighborhoods.
The tour will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the New Albany Farmers Market at the corner of Market and Bank streets, where attendees can pick up booklets with information on the seven or more homes featured this year. It will be a go-at-your-own pace event, and guests can visit each property, not all of which are in walking distance, in any order they choose.
New Albany historian Dave Barksdale said the event is a great way to show the diversity in architecture and style of some of the area’s oldest homes.
“It’s a good thing for visitors who are coming in and seeing what these home owners and business owners have done with our historic properties,” he said. “And then for the locals who live here, maybe it gives them an incentive to try to take on an older home or a project like that.
“It’s really bringing awareness to everything that we have here in New Albany as far as historical structures.”
The tour includes the Italiante-style Louis & Sophie Bir home at 2109 Ekin Avenue, built in late 1884 for the home’s first residents. According to information provided by Barksdale, it was also the site where, in 1886, residents of the area gathered to vote for the incorporation of the former town of Silver Grove. By 1910, a grocery had been added to the front of the structure, housing first the Wm. Deming Grocery, followed by the W.H. Dettlinger. In the late 1940s, a meat market operated here. From the 1980s on, several failed attempts at a business here were made and in 2010, the property was purchased for plans to make it into apartments.
The home was nearly demolished but was saved in 2019 when it was purchased by Indiana Landmarks, later selling it to a family.
The James & Lizzie Wray House, a dormer-front bungalow built at 1315 East Main Street in the early 1920s, replaced the Victorian home built there in 1882 for Floyd County Auditor Thomas Hanlon. It has housed multiple families over the years, including one who remodeled the home in the 1990s and the current owners who spent six years bringing the home to its original design.
Tickets are available for $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour, and $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade, a news release said. Advance tickets sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org
