The James Holt Charitable Foundation in conjunction with Clark Masonic Lodge No. 40 recently awarded 17 scholarships in the amount of $10,000 each to 2023 graduates of Clark County high schools.

The Holt Scholarship represents all-around excellence with an emphasis upon academic achievement, leadership, moral character, involvement in extracurricular and community activities and financial need.

Since its inception, the Holt Foundation has awarded over $2.5 million to deserving high school seniors graduating in Clark County.

2023 recipients are: 

• Savannah Owings, Borden High School

• Jessica McCoy, Charlestown High School

• Sophia White, Charlestown High School

• Skye Howey, Clarksville High School

• Xander Ison, Henryville High School

• Bethany Clarke, Jeffersonville High School

• Bella Hall, Jeffersonville High School

• Sophia Reese, Jeffersonville High School

• Anna Jean Steele, Jeffersonville High School

• Shviti Thaker, Jeffersonville High School

• Olivia Lawrence, New Washington High School

• Maci Hoskins, Our Lady of Providence High School

• Caleb Cummings, Renaissance Academy

• Leah English, Rock Creek Community Academy

• Macy Ferrell, Silver Creek High School

• Seth Hooe, Silver Creek High School 

• Marianna Howard, Silver Creek High School

Applications for the 2024 scholarships will be available in January. Contact your school guidance office for more information about the scholarship.

