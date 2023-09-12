The James Holt Charitable Foundation in conjunction with Clark Masonic Lodge No. 40 recently awarded 17 scholarships in the amount of $10,000 each to 2023 graduates of Clark County high schools.
The Holt Scholarship represents all-around excellence with an emphasis upon academic achievement, leadership, moral character, involvement in extracurricular and community activities and financial need.
Since its inception, the Holt Foundation has awarded over $2.5 million to deserving high school seniors graduating in Clark County.
2023 recipients are:
• Savannah Owings, Borden High School
• Jessica McCoy, Charlestown High School
• Sophia White, Charlestown High School
• Skye Howey, Clarksville High School
• Xander Ison, Henryville High School
• Bethany Clarke, Jeffersonville High School
• Bella Hall, Jeffersonville High School
• Sophia Reese, Jeffersonville High School
• Anna Jean Steele, Jeffersonville High School
• Shviti Thaker, Jeffersonville High School
• Olivia Lawrence, New Washington High School
• Maci Hoskins, Our Lady of Providence High School
• Caleb Cummings, Renaissance Academy
• Leah English, Rock Creek Community Academy
• Macy Ferrell, Silver Creek High School
• Seth Hooe, Silver Creek High School
• Marianna Howard, Silver Creek High School
Applications for the 2024 scholarships will be available in January. Contact your school guidance office for more information about the scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.