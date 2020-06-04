The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E.Cluff Avenue, has completed the digitization and transcription of a series of interviews with survivors of the 1937 Great Ohio River Flood in Jeffersonville.
A home video of Jeffersonville in the aftermath of the flood was also included. A Library Services and Technologies Act Indiana Memory Digitization Grant through the Indiana State Library funded the efforts. The interviews, originally conducted by library employees and historian Carl Kramer, were recorded around 1984, just before the 50th anniversary of the 1937 Flood. Those interviewed include members of the public, as well as community leaders at the forefront of Jeffersonville’s efforts to recover from the flood.
The video includes stories of harrowing escapes from the rising waters, as well as fond remembrances of the cooperation of neighbors, people from surrounding cities, the Red Cross, and the Works Progress Administration. Work on the project began in September to convert the original interviews from their outdated, fragile VCR and cassette tape formats into digital files that will preserve the information for future generations.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 17,500. Its mission is to “advance, support, and empower museums, libraries, and related institutions.” To learn more about the Institute, go to http://imls.gov.
