FLOYD COUNTY — As he observed the crew shoring up the foundation underneath the Smith-Phillips Farmhouse on Thursday morning, Greg Sekula said he felt a sense of relief.
Wolfe House and Building Movers had just finished relocating the estimated 185-ton structure from its home since 1860 to its new spot near the entrance of Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park. Sekula, southern regional director of Indiana Landmarks, helped lead a push to save the farmhouse from demolition. He was relieved to see the structure in its new location, and also because the undertaking was conducted without any major problems or damage to the home.
“Brick is a little less forgiving than frame, but with the strapping they had around it, there's no sign of any significant movement,” Sekula said.
In 2000, the Phillips family sold the two-story house to Northside Christian Church. It had been used as an office until this year. The church had partnered with Hogan Real Estate to develop the former site of the farmhouse at 4407 Charlestown Road for a commercial use, and the original intention was to raze the structure to make way for a Starbuck's and a bank.
The commercial development remains on track, but after a push by some residents and preservationists, Hogan Real Estate agreed to partner with Indiana Landmarks to find a new home for the farmhouse. Hogan donated the farmhouse to Indiana Landmarks, which will seek a third-party to refurbish the structure for a commercial use.
With the farmhouse moving just a few blocks, Wolfe was able to utilize the sizable Northside parking lot to relocate the structure without taking it onto a roadway. The crew began work around 7 a.m. and had the house placed at its new location in just about an hour.
Work will continue over the next few weeks on the foundation.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Hogan Real Estate President Justin Phelps said Indiana Landmarks has been a great partner on the project.
“The relocation undertaking is a very good example of how historical preservation and responsible development can work together for the benefit of an entire community,” Phelps said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.