JEFFERSONVILLE — A recent event provided insights into the changing business world in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Southern Indiana presented the OneForum Business Education Conference Wednesday at The Refinery in Jeffersonville.
This is a new event from 1si that featured a day of speakers, panel discussions and networking focused on various aspects of business in Southern Indiana.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, provided an economic forecast for the Southern Indiana and Louisville area.
John Mittel, co-founder of the sparkling water company Phocus, was the keynote speaker for the event, and panels of local business leaders focused on small business collaboration and regional growth.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
In the Louisville Metro area, Dufrene projects that job losses will be recovered by the end of the year or early next year, and he noted that labor shortages will present obstacles to growth.
Labor shortages were one of the key focuses of Dufrene’s talk, and he noted that the situation may hasten investments in automation and technology as businesses struggle to find workers.
“How do we meet demand — how does a business meet demand with existing labor shortages?” Dufrene said. “Well, it’s capital versus labor. Maybe we can invest in equipment, maybe we can invest in machinery to meet the demand as opposed to expanding our labor force in some cases.”
One of the challenges moving forward will be matching skills supply with jobs demand, he said.
“What I think will happen because of all of this is you’re going to see a greater polarization in skill versus unskilled,” he said. “This was a significant discussion prior to the pandemic, and I think this will only intensify after the pandemic. You can’t just invest in some expensive machinery without some skills to operate it.”
Dufrene said there has been a recording-breaking increase in average wages across Southern Indiana. He projects that the “competitive landscape" for small businesses will intensify following the pandemic due to higher wages.
“When you increase your wages, you can’t come back two months from now and say, well now we’re going to decrease our wages — especially when you have a labor scarcity situation,” he said.
ADAPTING TO THE TIMES
In his keynote speech, Mittel discussed both the origins of his sparkling water company and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.
Mittel is from Louisville, and he graduated from the University of Louisville Speed School of Engineering with a degree in industrial engineering and worked at GE as a supply chain engineer.
While Mittel was attending medical school at UofL, he partnered with co-founder Tom O’Grady to start Phocus, which offers caffeinated sparkling water.
The idea was to provide an healthy alternative to sugary sodas and energy drinks that could also keep people energized. The drinks are infused with tea-derived caffeine. Phocus launched in October 2017, and is distributed across the country.
Mittel moved to New York City in May 2019 for the expansion of Phocus in the city and throughout the Northeast. As the company was continuing to grow and “build a really big success story," the pandemic hit.
When COVID-19 hit, Phocus lost 72% of its business overnight, Mittel said. In April and May, the company cut its staffing in half, and since then, it has been working to rebound and build up the team.
“It has been probably the most challenging year of my life,” he said. “I would say the six months following midsummer of last year were probably the lowest I’ve been,” he said. “It was probably the first time that I seriously thought if I had made the wrong decision.”
However, these challenges set him up to “move forward with whatever comes next,” Mittel said. The company is in a better shape, and Phocus’ distribution network has continued to grow.
The company is expanding its distribution network with Kroger, and it recently reached a distribution deal with Publix that will allow the drinks to be sold in 800 stores.
“We’ve come a long way, and it’s been an unbelievable journey,” he said.
The pandemic also led to the growth of e-commerce for Phocus, and the company saw strong sales through Amazon and its website. As the focus shifted, Phocus redesigned its website.
The large number of recurring customers has been a major factor for the company, Mittel said.
“This is something we’ve seen across all of our e-commerce, so I think it’s very safe to say that COVID has accelerated the digital marketplace significantly by 10 to 15 years,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.