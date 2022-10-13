Superintendent Douglas Carter recently promoted two troopers from the Indiana State Police — Sellersburg Post.
Sergeant Merritt Toomey has been promoted to First Sergeant within the Laboratory Division and will now serve as the Crime Scene Investigator Supervisor for Area Four. Area Four encompasses the Sellersburg and Versailles Posts, covering a combined 15 counties in southeast Indiana.
First Sergeant Toomey is a 1985 graduate of Shawe Memorial High School in Madison and a 1990 graduate of Hanover College with a degree in Physics and a minor in Mathematics.
Toomey graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy in 1991 and was assigned to the Sellersburg Post, where he patrolled Clark and Jefferson counties for about 10 years.
In 2005, he was promoted to Detective, and in 2007 was promoted to Sergeant, working as a Crime Scene Investigator. Toomey was promoted to First Sergeant in 2014 as the Versailles Post District Investigative Commander. In 2015, Toomey voluntarily returned to the Sellersburg Post, where he worked as a Crime Scene Investigator until his most recent promotion.
Trooper Andrew Taylor has been promoted to Sergeant and will now be a Sellersburg District Crime Scene Investigator.
Sergeant Taylor is a 2008 graduate of Saint Xavier High School in Louisville. In 2012, he graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington with a degree in Criminal Justice. While in college, Taylor also served on the Indiana University Swim Team.
After college, Taylor worked as a Corrections Officer for the Clark County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office. He graduated from the 73rd Indiana State Police Academy in 2014 and was initially assigned to the Pendleton Post.
After completing his probationary year, Taylor transferred to the Sellersburg Post, where he served as a patrol officer.
]During his time in Sellersburg, Taylor has also served on the ISP Scuba Team, was a member of the All Crimes Policing Squad, and served as a Field Training Officer. Taylor was also named the 2018 Trooper of the District for the Sellersburg Post.
