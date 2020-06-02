CLARK COUNTY — Absentee ballots were more than triple the 2016 numbers by 2 p.m. Tuesday in Clark County, Clerk Susan Popp confirmed.
Although they were still counting the number of ballots at that time, they had tallied 7,761 as of the afternoon. Clark County voters cast 2,158 total absentee ballots in the 2016 primary election.
In response to COVID-19 guidance, the State of Indiana changed a provision this year for voters to receive an absentee ballot. Previously, the voter had to specify a reason — such as that they would be out of the area on election day or had an illness. That question was removed to allow voters who felt safer voting from home amid the pandemic to do so.
