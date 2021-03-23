INDIANA — The Indiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in a 2017 Floyd County civil case in which a petitioner was awarded $150,000 in damages against a car repair company.
The case, which will be heard April 22, stems from a tort claim first filed by Floyd County resident Anthony Alexander against Meineke Car Care Center in New Albany in January 2017. The claim alleges that Alexander initially took his car to Meineke for repairs to his air-conditioner in September 2016, which the claim states led to multiple trips to the car repair shop, eventually leading to damage that created water, mold and flies that caused health issues.
At first, the repair shop put freon into the unit, which the claim states did not work. On a second trip, Alexander rented a car while his car was at Meineke for three days. Soon after picking it up, he said he noticed issues with the electrical system that had not been there before. A third trip was made to Meineke for repairs. This time, Alexander’s complaint states that in the days after picking up the car, he found it full of flies and water was present due to an incorrectly-attached hose, which led to mold and later damage to Alexander’s health.
On Dec. 5, 2019, Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth ruled in Alexander’s favor, and ordered Brycor, Inc., dba Meineke Car Care Center, to pay damages of $150,000.
In February 2020, Brycor appealed, stating that the trial court had erred when it denied the company’s motion for partial summary judgment in mid-2019. The appellate brief also states that Alexander failed to prove that the mold found inside the car had not already been there when he first took it in for repairs in 2016, or provide direct evidence to show that the mold caused his health symptoms.
The Indiana Court of Appeals found that Brycor’s partial summary judgement should have been approved, based on there being no material fact to Alexander’s claims that the car shop caused mold that led to his poor health condition.
Alexander then petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court, which will begin the hearing at 11 a.m. April 22.
Because of safeguards against the spread of COVID-19, the courtroom will be limited to the justices, limited court staff and no more than two attorneys per side. All in attendance will be required to wear KN-95 masks, provided by the court, and attorneys are encouraged to set up Zoom or other online meeting capability in case pandemic-related situations arise that will require them to meet remotely. There will be 40 minutes allowed for arguments, equally divided between each side.
