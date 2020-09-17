The Optimist 4-H Club officers for 2021 (from left, first row) are: Autumn Humphrey, president; Avi Mckim, vice-president; Lacy Schilmiller, secretary; Shelby Rae Bays, treasurer; (second row) Evan Schilmiller, safety; Madison Dragoo, health; Allie McKim, recreation. Leader Bev Oehrle stands behind the group. The officers are sitting on a bench made from recycled plastic bottle caps, which the 4-H Club purchased for the Master Gardener Butterfly Garden at the Georgetown Optimist Club. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month, at the Optimist Club.
2021 Optimist 4-H Club officers
