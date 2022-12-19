The 2022-23 Jeffersonville Hoop Shoot was at Wilson Elementary School on Dec. 12, 2022. The winners will participate in the District contest at Seymour Boys and Girls Club on Jan. 14. Jeffersonville winners from left, first row, are Jacob Wood, Layla Wallace and Ashlynn May, all students at New Washington Elementary School. Second row: Zakaii Azula, Wilson Elementary School; Aiden Sorg, New Washington Middle School; and Adalynn Lathem, New Washington Elementary School.

