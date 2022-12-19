The 2022-23 Jeffersonville Hoop Shoot was at Wilson Elementary School on Dec. 12, 2022. The winners will participate in the District contest at Seymour Boys and Girls Club on Jan. 14. Jeffersonville winners from left, first row, are Jacob Wood, Layla Wallace and Ashlynn May, all students at New Washington Elementary School. Second row: Zakaii Azula, Wilson Elementary School; Aiden Sorg, New Washington Middle School; and Adalynn Lathem, New Washington Elementary School.
2022-23 Jeffersonville Hoop Shoot winners
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rush, Louisville headed to national final
- BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Nash nets 43 in Borden win
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rush helps Cards reach Final Four
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils runaway from Dragons
- Greater Clark to replace Parkwood Elementary, build new Jeff High pool
- Floyd Memorial welcomes 5 new board members
- Two arrested for murder of Jeffersonville resident
- ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
- Knable calls for $500,000 grant program for downtown businesses
- Rapp begins as Jeffersonville's new public art administrator
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.