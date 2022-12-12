SOUTHERN INDIANA – The Excel Center, Goodwill’s tuition-free high school for adults, will celebrate its newest class of graduates on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., at the Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany.
According to the U.S. Census, more than 9,000 Clark County residents age 18 and older lack a high school diploma, significantly limiting their job opportunities. Since opening, The Excel Center Clarksville has graduated more than 300 people who are now filling the workforce needs of employers and contributing positively to the economy in Clark County while attending local colleges.
“By providing free, high-quality education and wraparound services, The Excel Center eliminates barriers to employment, health and self-sufficiency for students,” said Betsy K. Delgado, senior vice president and chief mission and education officer at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “We take pride in our ability to meet our students where they are and create an individualized path toward success – not only for our students but for their families as well.”
That particularly holds true for graduates like Nicole Castro, a mother of two teenage boys and recent graduate of The Excel Center. At 34, Castro enrolled with zero credits. In fact, she had not received a formal education since elementary school. Now, as a mother of two, she wanted to not only provide more financial security but also to set an example for her son’s educational goals as well. She graduated from The Excel Center with a Core 40 diploma, several college credits and a certification in medical billing and coding.
“The first day was a little nerve wracking – I hadn’t been in a classroom since third grade – but you have a support team from the moment you step through the doors,” said Castro. “I am proud to say, I am the first to graduate in my family, and I owe it all to The Excel Center.”
With 15 campuses located across central and southern Indiana, The Excel Center has graduated more than 7,500 adults. Through the integration of industry-recognized certification training and dual-credit requirements, The Excel Center also positions graduates for careers that offer better-than-average wages.
