The 2022 Harvest Homecoming is in the rearview mirror and volunteers have had a chance to rest, mull what went right or wrong and start the plans for 2023.
This year’s president, Kenneth Eichenberger, agreed to provide some Monday-morning quarterbacking. Here is what he noted:
How many attended?
Definitely in the top three of the last 20 years as far as weather, opportunity, and public feel. Would be easy to figure nearly 100,000 people attended at least one of our 25+ events.
What were the high-point events in participation or attendance?
• We had nearly three dozen contestants/princess camp entries during our Aug. 6 pageant event to kick us off for 2022 activities.
• We had five new hosted events this year with the first one on 9/17 being the Harvest Hoops 3x3 basketball that had 47 teams and played 80 games in 15 hours.
• We had close to 30 entries for the Harvest Homecoming Baby Photo contest that opened up on 9/14 with all the winners chosen during the booth days and awards presented at the closing announcements at the information booth on the final day.
• The newly-themed high school scholarship night “Kevin Hammersmith Name that Tune” sponsored by Caesars Foundation Floyd County was a huge success with $10,000 given out to nearly 20 high school seniors.
• The second new hosted event was the Floyd County Public Library Photography Contest that ran 9/26-9/28 and had over 50 total entries with some amazing talented photographers who entered.
• The traditional Window Paint-in was once again kept as an NAFC elementary school art project that resulted in over 40 final paintings distributed starting on 9/28 to over 30 local businesses and was able to have hundreds of kids in the various schools participate instead of the less than 40 that got chosen in the past, plus the local businesses appreciated the extra visits to check out the really cool artwork done by the brilliant young minds.
• The New Albany Parks-hosted Bonfire and Movie had about 80 in attendance for the great movie and bonfire and great popcorn treats on 9/30.
• 10/1 was a busy official first day starting with the early Bicycle Tour in Lanesville hosted by Southern Indiana Wheelmen and our third new hosted event by The Nature Conservancy with its two Nature Hikes.
• Next 3 events on 10/1 went off without a bang. The hosted NA Track club HHC Kids Run through Spring Street had a great number of kids and families attend and led to the official start of the Harvest Homecoming Festival. The Opening Ceremonies at the Reviewing Stand had some fun entertainment by SUP and our announcers Vernon Niemeier and Matt Denison after a great kickoff talk by the pastor of the Floyds Knobs’ Atkins Chapel, which is celebrating its 200th year serving this community.
• The Parade had many awards given out to the 75+ decorated floats and units that marched, rode, floated, drove, wheeled, and walked the parade route.
• 10/1 ended with a blind draw cornhole tournament with nine teams and enough time even for a shorter second tournament before the night ended.
• Sunday 10/2 was the oldest HHC event, the Pumpkin Decorating Contest, and had over 30 fabulously decorated pumpkins from some really creative local community members.
• The second oldest HHC event, the Kids Dog Show, was Monday evening 10/3 at the Riverfront and welcomed in Duffy’s Dog Training Center as a new supporter who entertained the audience along with some adorable moments of the kids and their animals.
• Tuesday opened the new ride vendor and ushered in the all-day wristbands with the City offering a $5 discount coupon for Tuesday and Wednesday ride days.
• Wednesday 10/5 was the Providence Diversicare Senior Bingo that demonstrated our HHC Queen’s ability to perform and call many bingo games with about 30 residents who won cash prizes and had many huge smiles worth more than money.
• Wednesday ended with booth setup that resulted in an efficient setup of nearly 98% of the more than 220 different vendor tents, trailers, and booths in less than five hours.
• Thursday-Sunday hosted the full days of the booths and the Samtec Cares First Financial stage performers, which stunned, shocked, amazed, and awed the audiences.
• Friday 10/7 was busy with the fourth new hosted event — The Haunting at the Grand Theatre — a two-night special haunted house setup within the Grand that got close to 500 haunted-house-lovers to enter at their own risk.
• Friday also was the second cornhole tournament with big payouts to the top three winning teams out of the 39 teams entered and the winning team took home the coveted Harvest Homecoming Cornhole mini-board trophy for their collection.
• Friday also hosted the fifth new hosted event by Valley View Golf Club — its pitching contest on the riverfront followed by the family movie night where over 100 kids and families stayed for the movie and free snacks on the beautiful riverfront setting.
• Saturday 10/8 was the busiest day and offered something for everyone. The Farmers Market took place amidst the booths, the Back In Time Car Club of Southern Indiana hosted the very large and successful 325+ car/bike event on the riverfront.
• The kids’ activities (Big Wheel Race; Kids Tractor Pull; Baby Crawl Competition; Costume Contest; the Petite and the Little Miss & Master Pre-teen Pageants; and Kids Day in the Park) all were huge hits with hundreds of kids and families competing, participating, enjoying the fun, friendly, and safe Fall Fairytale-themed interactions and contests.
• The Pat Harrison-hosted Home Decorating Contest concluded with a big winner on Saturday and many booths sold out of their “hot item” before the end of the booth time Saturday night. The rides were hopping and the four family-friendly bands that took the stage on the riverfront amphitheater for the free concert night rocked the evening with several thousand people making their way to watch one or all of the free band performances.
• Sunday 10/9 concluded the booth days and the ride days and had another very efficient booth take-down that got all the booths safely removed from the streets and the downtown area back to its cleaned-up condition well before midnight. There were over 220 booth vendors who were downtown merchants, local businesses, community groups, non-profits, and specialty food vendors from over five states.
What do you think was the greatest success of this year?The amazing donors who stepped up to fund this huge endeavor were fantastic. Our volunteer team was top-notch, bent over backward to make all the events go smoothly, and worked so well together in support of a unified Fall Fairytale theme. The City of New Albany was very supportive and continues to help us make these events get better and better. Our paid service contractors came through on all fronts which allowed us on the volunteer crew to stay focused on what we needed to do.
We thank ProMedia, News and Tribune, WNAS, the other media outlets, and the City of New Albany for their support and coverage. We also thank all of our many sponsors and volunteers as it takes valuable resources of financial donations, in-kind donations, and donations of our volunteers’ time, energy, and dedication.
God provided wonderful weather at every outdoor event this year, which opened the doors for all the other volunteers, paid contractors, booth vendors and our other orchestrated efforts to do their parts to make this one of the smoothest, cleanest, safest, fun family festivals in many years.
