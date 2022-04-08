BIO INFORMATON:Ed Byers
Age: 66 years old
Office seeking: Sheriff of Clark County
Party: Democrat
Relative experience: 31 years in Federal law enforcement. PhD in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville.
Social media: Facebook: Ed Byers 21st Century Sheriff. Twitter: @EdByers4Sheriff
Website: https://www.edbyersforsheriff.com/
What makes you the most qualified candidate for sheriff?
After a successful federal law enforcement career, running for political office was not my original intention. I am appalled at the leadership of the sheriff’s department. The politics of patronage and greed have led to long-term problems such as alleged in-custody sex assaults, and I am concerned for the welfare of the people of Clark County. Such concerns called me back to attempt public service one more time.
My 31 years of experience involved promotions based on merit, not political appointments or patronage. I did not bypass the vital experiences of lower ranks and I built a solid foundation for each next promotion, allowing me to gain extensive work experience. By having working relationships with police agencies worldwide as a U.S. Customs Special Agent and a Federal Air Marshal, I was exposed to innovative ideas and promising solutions to the problems facing policing and corrections. Obtaining my PhD honed my research skills and critical thinking abilities to allow me to search for solutions to the pressing criminal justice problems facing Clark County presently.
Speaking truth to power comes easy to me and I am not afraid to support marginalized people or to do what is best for the people of Clark County. I believe in small government that conducts its business in the public view, not behind closed doors. There is no need to be satisfied with a sheriff who looks for political advancement or personal gain. Clark County deserves better.
Being specific, how would you balance holding people accountable for crimes while also addressing issues like substance abuse and mental health?
The issues of addiction and mental health are often associated, and my doctoral studies highlighted mental illness during police encounters which resulted in lethal force. The police are expected to be first responders in incidents with persons suffering from mental illness or substance abuse. My policing experience and academic research show that most officers have good intentions but lack the intensive training necessary to provide meaningful help to these people in crisis. Modified verbal de-escalation techniques and other practices can help during these tense encounters.
Individuals suspected of a crime should be incarcerated if they present a known potential to harm the community, particularly if those incidents involve violence or the potential for violence. Jail does not cure mental illness or addiction but programs to assist inmates who suffer from those illnesses should be offered while they are in custody. Additionally, making existing programs available to released inmates can provide needed support while not duplicating efforts and wasting money.
I would enact a protocol program to assist officers and deputies to interact with persons who suffer from mental illness or addiction. Vetted by mental health and addiction professionals, this information would be available to deputies as they respond to calls that involve a known sufferer of these illnesses. There are no addiction specialists or mental health professionals on-scene when a deputy answers a call late at night in the unincorporated areas of Clark County or a corrections officer responds to an inmate in crisis.
What's one major change citizens should expect if you're elected as sheriff?
I am a cop, not a politician. I am aware that the people of Clark County are tired of old school politicians with heads full of stale ideas, mouths full of old excuses, and hearts full of greed. The people of Clark County want innovators with common sense, experience, and education that are open to new ideas. They want public servants who will not waste tax money and who will treat all people fairly.
I support the deputies and officers of Clark County and recognize the need for police reform to help them as they serve our communities. My major change is to bring 21st Century policing and corrections practices and techniques to Clark County to improve our communities while providing proper leadership and transparency to the people of the county. I want to make Clark County better for all of us, including the generations yet to come.
County residents have the right to know how their money is spent and they have the right to receive modern public safety responses and services. The residents of Clark County should not settle for less.
BIO INFORMATION: Dwight Ingle
Age: 69
Party: Democrat
Relative experience: 38 years on Clarksville Police Department
20 years as a police chief
Six years as assistant police chief
Three years as chief of detectives
Also patrol commander
FBI Academy
UofL homicide school
ICPA SWAT commanders school
Defense technology instructor
Website: None. If I am elected you need to call the office I'll be there 50 to 60 hours a week
What makes you the most qualified candidate for sheriff?
All the candidates that are running are qualified. We all have different priorities, and they are good police officers, Democratic and Republican candidates.
The sheriff's job is a hard job, running the jail and the patrol division, no matter who is the sheriff.
Being specific, how would you balance holding people accountable for crimes while also addressing issues like substance abuse and mental health?
Substance abuse is an issue but no one is going to get off drugs until they want to and that's the bottom line, no matter what program you have.
What's one major change citizens should expect if you're elected as sheriff?
If elected, I want to reopen two homicide investigations that occurred in the county.
One was on Randolph Avenue where the two victims were chopped up with a machete, cut into pieces.
The second one is where two young men were charged and tried and found not guilty. I never believed these boys were guilty. I believe the real killer is still out there and this was not a good police investigation.
In my career, from detective to chief, we never lost a homicide case.
In closing, I fund my own campaign, no cash donations. I owe nobody if elected. Also, if elected, the take-home salary will be donated to children's hospitals and St. Jude.
