BIO INFO: Shawn Carruthers (Incumbent)
Age: 53
Office seeking: Floyd County Commissioner, District 1
Party: Republican
Social media: Facebook: Shawn Carruthers for Commissioner
Relevant experience: Commissioner 2019 - Present
A proud conservative, I have served the local Republican party in numerous roles – precinct committeeman, state convention delegate, treasurer and as Floyd County Republican Party Chair from 2017 to 2021.
I was chosen to serve as an inaugural member of the advisory committee of the Indiana State Republican Party’s Diversity Leadership Series. This is an important program to reach out to nontraditional voters who support conservative principles. Our goal is to encourage others to join us in the fight for liberty, freedom and a better future for our children.
I was elected countywide in 2018 to serve as one of Floyd County's three commissioners, and I currently serve as president of the commission. I’m thankful to my fellow Commissioners for their confidence in me. As a county commissioner, my experience and service has reinforced my view that citizens and taxpayers desire:
• A strong economy with good jobs and economic opportunity for all
• An excellent education for our children
• Safe neighborhoods and a sound quality of life
• A responsive government which places a premium on fiscal responsibility and accountability
I have a degree in Business Administration. I have owned my own business, been a real estate investor and worked in sales. My wife, Ann, and I have been married for 29 years. We are proud of our two children, Chris (assistant coach of the 2022 boys’ state basketball champion Providence Pioneers) and Kiersten (a manager at Chick-fil-A). It’s an honor to lead Floyd County. I understand our community’s challenges and I am optimistic that we are on track to build a better Floyd County.
What's the most important issue facing Floyd County, and how would you address it if elected?
Simply stated, citizens want county government to be accountable, fiscally responsible, and responsive to the needs of a growing county in a major metropolitan area.
Accountability means that we are responsive to our citizens. We must solve problems and must hold ourselves accountable whether, we are elected officials or department heads. We ask those boards to which we appoint members to be accountable as well.
Fiscally responsible means to ensure our county’s financial house remains in order. When we do spend, we must ensure that it’s a carefully considered investment and that we consider innovative approaches when possible.
The sale of the Floyd County hospital and the Covid related American Relief Program (ARP) funds have given the county fiscal breathing room that must be managed wisely. Our future spending must ensure that long term spending is smart and sustainable.
Floyd County faces significant challenges as we balance our growth while working to maintain the friendly community character of the county. Housing, land use, infrastructure, public safety and schools will be front and center as we see area growth driven by our desirable quality of life. One specific issue that has been widely discussed and is need of improvement is ambulance service in the county. This will become even more critical issue as our county grows.
I would address each of these areas the way I always do; seeking the input of issue experts but also involving the public in the development of solutions.
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
I would first point to my track record of working with diverse interests to get things done for Floyd County. It’s my personality and style to seek the opinions of others before making a decision about important public policy. I’m a “listen more, talk less” kind of guy. I find an idea is often improved with the involvement of others.
I am also known as being both a hard worker and available. Although the position of county commissioner is a part time job, I have found that to do it well it takes a considerable investment of quality time—something I have been doing for the past three, almost four, years.
Under my leadership, and working cooperatively with others, the Commission has been able to improve infrastructure, embark on an aggressive paving program and repaired, replaced or inspected all of our county bridges. These activities have improved both quality of life and safety for our residents.
The Commission has invested in critical communications infrastructure, using a combination of county funds and various grants to invest $4.2 million in high quality, affordable broadband since 2019. This investment has improved the communication capacity of over 2,300 Floyd County homes and businesses. I will continue to support “border to border” broadband so that every Floyd County school, business, and home has access to broadband.
Economic development is vital to our community. The Commissioners are working hard to create a strong financial future for the county. One example is the NovaParke Innovation and Technology Campus. This 60-acre technology park, near the I-64 Georgetown-Edwardsville exit, will create hundreds of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) jobs, helping to strengthen our local economy while retaining our local talent. When complete, it will be a major center of STEM, in much the same way as River Ridge is a major center for logistics.
What are some other issues you would prioritize if elected?
My priorities have and always will be people and infrastructure. We have already laid the groundwork for the future. A perfect example is the project planned as a result of our region’s successful application for $50 million in state READI grants announced this past December.
NovaParke, Highway 64 Corridor Infrastructure Projects and other significant projects are included in the package developed by OUR SOUTHERN INDIANA in partnership with One Southern Indiana. The Floyd County Commissioners were proud to support this important effort.
We learned during the remote working during Covid that the importance of quality of life is going to only grow as a top priority for our citizens and young families looking to move to southern Indiana. Upgrades to our county parks, accessible playgrounds, nature walking trails and gamechangers like Origin Park will be especially valuable to current and future Floyd County residents.
While we look to the future, as county commissioner I will continue to make sure we perform our core services well; continuing our county road paving program/schedule, moving forward on bridge improvements, improving county sewer connections and expanding/improving water utilities.
BIO INFO: Al Knable
Age: 55
Office seeking: Floyd County Commissioner, District 1
Party: Republican
Relevant experience:
• Graduate of NAHS (1984), Purdue University (1988), Indiana University Medical School (1992)
• Military Service- United States Air Force, active duty (1996-2000)
• Volunteerism (past and/or present): Salvation Army, New Albany Floyd County Education Foundation, Rauch Inc., Hosparus, Robley Rex Veterans Hospital, University of Louisville Medical School, Purdue Extension Board, Caesar’s Foundation Small Business Loan Fund Committee
• Physician and a managing partner of Associates in Dermatology (2000-present)
• New Albany City Council, At-Large representative (2016-present)
Social media:
Facebook: Al Knable for Floyd County
Twitter: @alknable
What’s the most important issue facing Floyd County, and how would you address it if elected?
The most pressing issue for Floyd County today is not only maintaining but also improving quality of life and place for our residents.
We need to shake off the anxiety, the excuses, the frustration and the stagnation brought upon us over the past two-plus years by the COVID pandemic and move forward.
To do that, we need to elect leadership that will roll up their sleeves and get to work!
It’s time to fix our crumbling roads and unsafe bridges; time to upgrade and maximize utilization of our parks.
It’s time to partner with state and federal agencies and make broadband available to every home in Floyd County.
It’s time to recruit and secure tenants for Nova Industrial/Technology Park.
It’s beyond time that we recognize and cultivate Floyd County’s agricultural heritage and treat our farming families fairly as we continue to explore thoughtful and respectful development.
It’s time to work with our school system to develop more educational opportunities for all of our children with an emphasis on vocational, agricultural and S.T.E.M. curricula so they will be ready to compete in an ever-changing professional world.
It’s time to make a decision as to how we will utilize the taxpayer’s properties at the Pine View Center, the former City-County Building and the old “Poor Farm” (Community Park area) to best serve the people of Floyd County for the next 100 years and beyond.
It’s time for us to solve the growing traffic back-ups plaguing our commuters by exploring better options for public transportation, possible new cut-through roads and even think about the possibility of a new west end bridge.
It’s time for Floyd County to think outside of the box, to dream and do big things, and to lead our southern Indiana region!
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
In order to accomplish the above we’ll need to communicate better: Commissioner to Commissioner, Commissioner to Council, County government to City government and most importantly- elected official to constituent. I’ll deliver better communication promising to listen more than I speak.
As a fifth generation Floyd County native I grew up in New Albany but spent many weekends at my Uncle Junie’s Edwardsville farm. Baling hay, driving fence posts, helping with livestock and the orchards taught me a deep respect for the work our local farmers do day in and day out so even though I live in the city, I will represent the entire county thoughtfully.
In six-plus years on the New Albany City Council I have established a track record of dependability, accessibility and transparency. Put simply, I have remained accountable to the people rather than to the government and I will continue to do so as your Commissioner.
In 30-plus years as a physician I have learned and practiced how to solve problems- first by carefully listening to concerns, then gathering data before making an accurate diagnosis and only then developing and implementing a treatment or solution. I’ll bring that skill set to the Commissioner’s office.
As a business owner I know the daily realities of budgeting, what it means to “sign the front of a paycheck”. I know the challenges of workforce attraction, development, and retention; the importance of offering competitive pay and benefit packages. As such, I’m well versed on the difficulties our small business owners face and I’ll be there to help.
Perhaps most importantly, as a family man- married to wife Jessica for over 25 years with four children (Clair, Harrison, Elias and Nolan), all of whom attended our public schools, I know what our families deal with every day- getting the kids ready for school; feeding and clothing them while saving for college; dealing with the realities of balancing schedules for education and sports and work; the pressures that inflation can put on a family budget. I know the struggle of trying to keep children as safe as possible while also fostering their independence. I’ll bring these shared experiences to the table each and every time I deal with the residents of Floyd County.
I care deeply about the people of Floyd County, and I have the experience, the energy and the focus to serve our community well!
What are some other issues you would prioritize if elected?
1. Support of first responders: If you are an officer of the law or the court, a firefighter, an EMS responder of any sort, a county health care official- carrying out your duties lawfully and respectfully- I will have your back!
2. Respect for county employees: If you are a Floyd County employee- working your hardest to serve the taxpayer- I will listen to your concerns and I will go to bat for you to make sure you have the resources and support you need to do your job well.
3. Responsiveness: If you are a taxpayer I will answer your calls, emails, texts and letters- I will give them careful consideration and I will work hard to resolve your concerns, always keeping this in mind:
There are no Republican or Democrat bridges, there are no “partisan” potholes only work that needs to be done for all of us who call Floyd County home.
Please put me to work for you!
