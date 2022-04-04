FLOYD COUNTY — Three Republican candidates are running for Floyd County Assessor in the 2022 primary.
Incumbent James Sinks will face challengers Terry Watson and Chris Dones in the Republican race for the assessor seat. The Republican candidate selected in the May election will face Patricia “Trish” Badger-Byrd, who is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
The assessor’s responsibility is to identify and appraise taxable property in Floyd County to determine assessed value.
Dones filed to run for the assessor seat, but he has not responded to the News and Tribune’s multiple requests for an interview.
JAMES SINKS
Sinks, who has been serving as the county assessor since 2019, said he has successfully run the office throughout his term. He has a Level I and Level II Assessor-Appraiser certification, and he expects to obtain his Level III within the month.
“Four years ago, I was honored to be selected by the people of Floyd County to be trusted with this position, and I’ve done my absolute best and I’ve worked very hard,” Sinks said. “I would be honored if they trust me again.”
He has more than 18 years of experience in real estate investment, and he is also touting his education, which includes two master’s degrees in education and technology. He is an Army veteran with 18 years of experience as a public school teacher.
His office has “met or beat” all deadlines from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF), which has kept the office compliant with state guidelines, he said.
He describes his office as a “team of wonderful, professional staff.” Sinks said moving forward, he is requiring new hires to continue their education and pursue various levels of Assessor-Appraiser certifications.
“I stress to my staff to always be the government that they would want to encounter — polite, professional and helpful,” he said. “Moving forward, all new hires will be required to pursue their assessor levels with the state of Indiana’s assessing certifications.”
Sinks has plans in progress to improve the county assessor's web page to make it "more informative, more user-friendly and more interactive,” he said. He said he is also pushing for the office to “have the financial ability to recruit, retain and incentivize a qualified and professional level of staff.”
The job of the county assessor involves office management and working with the county council and commissioners. He said most people leave the assessor’s office "very happy and more informed,” and the staff works with taxpayers to go over property cards so they “understand every facet and to make sure everything’s accurate on their property card.”
“Once they understand how the property is assessed and how we separate out the land and the improvements — the house, the garage, the swimming pool — once we take the time to explain that property card to them, they say, ‘oh yeah, I get it, I see it now, that’s fair,’” Sinks said.
TERRY WATSON
Watson is emphasizing his long history of working as a real estate professional and appraiser in the area, saying his “entire background has related to the evaluation of property." He has lived in Floyd County throughout his life, and he graduated Indiana State University with a business degree.
He has received Level I and II Assessor-Appraiser certifications, and he has serves as president of the Floyd County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
In 1971, he received his real estate broker's license, and in 1990, he received the certified general appraiser license from the state. He was appointed by Gov. Mitch Daniels to the state’s Real Estate Appraisal Licensure and Certification Board, which he served on for 13 years.
“I think I’m qualified, and I just really feel good about it,” he said. “Everybody, I think, runs for office and thinks they’re going to make things better, but I not only think, I intend to.”
Watson said the role of an assessor is to be “fair and equitable.”
"I can look at your house and say, it looks like the one next door, but it might not be, so that’s where the experience comes in,” he said. "You have to try to figure out all that to come up with the market value. All basically we’re doing is for me to say, I’ve got the house next door and they’re identical, so your assessment should be identical.”
He believes Floyd County Assessor's Office is doing a good job, but he believes “maybe they need a little direction in certain areas.” He wants to bring more awareness to local residents about the responsibilities of the assessor’s office and information that is available to them.
Watson emphasizes that residents can view their own assessment and their neighbors’ assessments using public records.
“I think one of the big things that we need to do and always need to do is have the public more involved in what we do,” Watson said. “Does anyone really know how you appeal the property assessments? You should know that to know whether to waste your time or not.”
“Maybe people will realize if they have a house with a detached garage —and it finally falls down — that you need to call the assessor’s office and say, hey, my outbuilding that you’ve assessed for this or that fell down so that they can take it off your taxes. Most people don’t even think about it.”
